PFLAG Boulder County to host Longmont town hall…

News

PFLAG Boulder County to host Longmont town hall to promote love, acceptance

Heidi Reitmeier, left, a PFLAG Boulder County board member at-large, shares her ideas in August with Vice President Tobi Cahill at the group’s annual meeting in Longmont. (File Photo)
To Mark Valentine’s Day, PFLAG Boulder County will host a town hall discussion to promote love and acceptance.

The event, called The Greatest of These is Love: Healing from Conversion Therapy, A Community Conversation, will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the United Church of Christ, 1500 Ninth Ave., Longmont, according to a news release from PFLAG Boulder County.

PFLAG Boulder County, a nonprofit LGBTQI advocacy group, is hosting the event to spur discussion on the recently banned practice of so-called “conversion therapy” in Colorado, current legislation, and an opportunity for conversion therapy survivors to share their stories. There will also be a question and answer session following the panel discussion. “The Greatest of These is Love” town hall is free and open to the public. A reception will follow the event.

Among those talking Friday, include Mathew Shurka, conversion therapy survivor, co-founder of the “Born Perfect” campaign by the National Center for Lesbian Rights; Tobi J. Cahill, president of PFLAG Boulder County, Karen Boelts, former PFLAG board member; LGBTQ-affirming therapists from Queer Asterisk and the Umbrella Collective.

Also speaking will be family members of Alana Chen. Chen died by suicide Dec. 9, near Gross Reservoir. According to the Denver Post, Chen had opened up about enduring conversion therapy, after she came out as a lesbian.

To learn more about PFLAG, those interested can visit the nonprofit’s website at PFLAGBoulder.org.

Kelsey Hammon

