Popular to Contrary Opinion: New decade for me (and the world)

My birthday is on New Year’s Eve, which is the best birthday in the world. Generally, everybody parties on my birthday and nobody works the next day.

This year wasn’t just another year, it was another decade. Not just for the world, but for me too. I turned — geez, it still sounds so weird — 40 years old.

The night before I officially turned 40, my gym buddies took me out for some of the smallest chicken wings I’ve ever seen, along with the most tasteless Japanese food ever. (No chicken feet, though.) When midnight crept up on me, I felt weird. One of the guys told me the same thing a buddy told me when I turned 30, “It’s just a number.”

It’s been a weird year. In 2019, I moved from the U.S. to Gangneung, South Korea, to work as a professor. But my current university doesn’t have the ridiculously long two-month winter vacations like my old Korean unis. I just get two weeks, and not until February. Still, that’s twice as much paid vacation as I received in the U.S.

Now I’m teaching little kids and winter-intensive classes. We don’t get books for these classes, but we need to invent the syllabi, lessons and activities ourselves. I created a class about storytelling and “Dungeons & Dragons.” Since I’m twice these kids’ age, and from another side of the planet, I wasn’t sure if the students would agree with my class topics.

The last two days of December, I officially launched my storytelling class three times — twice on my birthday and once the day before. Twice I introduced myself, my class and D&D. Between classes, I walked across campus to one of the only half-decent restaurants for my favorite meal (even though some charcoal snuck into my food).

After teaching new uni students, I marched up the hill to teach little kids. Some knew it was my birthday and some ridiculed my age, weight, wrinkles, gray hairs and widow’s peak. I bought some snacks and hoped the twerps would be nice. Some were. My favorite little girl brought me a package of nice-smelling coffee.

Once classes finished, I needed to get from my boring city to the exciting megalopolis of Seoul. The express train tickets sold out, but I’ve learned that if you keep refreshing the site over and over again, you’ll eventually find a ticket. As I showered, a cab showed up at my apartment. Time to move! And I forgot my train ticket. Another lucky thing, the Korean train center people are ridiculously nice and printed me a new one.

While riding the train, I finished reading, “Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?” which is the book “Blade Runner” is based on. I don’t really like the movie, but the book is wonderful. Also, it takes place next year, so we have that to look forward to. I also drank a couple of beers and popped my prescription “relaxing” pills.

Seoul contains nearly 10 million people, and the night of my birthday, lots of them (and my best friends) wanted to watch as this ancient Korean bell was rung by a very special guest, that I’d never heard of, to ring in the New Year. Police had barricaded most of the streets so pedestrians couldn’t just cross from one side to the other, but rather we had to walk all the way two blocks that way and then meander through a subway station and come out the other way. Total pain in my middle-aged testicles.

Since my birthday is so close to Christmas, not a single person had a present for me and only one even knew it was my birthday, which was kind of a downer. I know I’m supposed to be too mature for feeling this way, but the night wasn’t over…yet.

Midnight was coming on New Year’s Eve, and I learned there weren’t any single girls to kiss. Then I learned about this super-secret special guest: Pengsoo — an extra-rude guy dressed up in a penguin costume. That’s who showed me up! His harem of beautiful women and army of bodyguards wowed me. He rang the ancient bell, waved and left.

Really?

Really? KC’s Little Helpers and booze couldn’t chill me out. My friends decided the night was over, but I wasn’t finished yet. My birthday adventures were just getting started.

Tune in next week…