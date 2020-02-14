Boulder announces five finalists for city’s police chief

Boulder on Friday announced it has selected five finalists to become the city’s next police chief.

The city is inviting community members to meet the candidates at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 24 in Boulder Public Library’s main branch, 1001 Arapahoe Ave. The candidates are vying to replace former Boulder Police Chief Greg Testa, who retired in September.

“In our search for Boulder’s next police chief, understanding our community’s values and partnering with the community to address public safety and racial equity will be essential leadership traits,” City Manager Jane Brautigam stated in a news release. “We’re looking for a chief who will support our officers to ensure Boulder has a well-prepared professional department that continues to embrace community engagement. I’m pleased that we have a strong pool of highly qualified candidates to consider.”

The candidates are:

Maris Herold, who spent 23 years with the Cincinnati Police Department, and was hired as the University of Cincinnati police chief in 2018, becoming the first woman to serve the school in the position, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer. Herold is “an internationally recognized crime reduction strategist, published author, problem-solving expert, and recipient of numerous community and professional association awards,” the city news release stated.

Curtis Johnson, a deputy police chief for Boulder and 26-year veteran of the city’s department who has served as a patrol officer, DUI enforcement officer, detective, patrol sergeant, professional standards supervisor and was a commander for seven years with a variety of assignments. He is currently responsible for the police department’s Staff and Support Service Division, and prior to his law enforcement career worked in support and research for the International Association of Chiefs of Police.

Jason Lando, a commander for the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police in Pennsylvania with 20 years of experience for that agency. Lando has “worked with a team to develop and implement Procedural Justice and Implicit Bias training to more than 1,000 police officers and community members,” the news release stated.

Carey Weinheimer, the current interim police chief for Boulder appointed following Testa’s retirement. With 33 years in law enforcement experience, the Colorado native joined the Boulder department in 1990. “Weinheimer has been closely involved in the management of the police department and worked with the city to launch the first-ever Boulder Stop Data Report,” the release stated, referencing the city’s probe into racial equity in policing.

Derrick E. Wood, a 21-year police veteran who leads the largest patrol division for the Philadelphia Police Department with more than 700 sworn officers and 150 civilian employees. “Wood is a creative leader and well-known for being an expert in implementing community engagement programs to build the trust between the police and community stakeholders, while working with his staff to nurture a positive environment for all employees,” the release stated.

The meeting at the library will give time for each candidate to make a short presentation, and the community members in attendance will have the opportunity to submit questions to a moderator who will ask the candidates.

The question-and-answer session will last about 45 minutes. Childcare and a Spanish translator will be available for attendees of the meeting. Comment cards will also be made available after the presentation.