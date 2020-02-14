Boulder food tax rebate applications available March 1

Boulder residents eligible to receive a rebate on the city sales taxes paid on food purchased for at-home consumption have to re-apply to receive the benefit again this year.

The application period beings March 1, and applications must be received in person or postmarked by June 30. Applicants from 2019 will automatically receive an application for this year in the mail.

Residents eligible for the rebate must meet the program’s financial guidelines based on household income, have lived in Boulder for all of 2019 and be 62 or older all of last year, a person with a disability or a family with children younger than 18 in the household for all of last year.

Homeless residents are eligible for the refund and can meet the residency requirement by providing documentation that they are receiving services from a city-recognized homelessness services agency.

Rebates will be $87 for individuals and $265 for families. More information on the program is available on the internet at bouldercolorado.gov/human-services or by calling Jay Allen, Program Administrator, at 303-441-1836.

Applications can be picked up starting March 1 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, at the West Age Well Center, 909 Arapahoe Ave. and 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday to Friday at 2160 Spruce St.