GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Mars will pull a disappearing act behind the…

Uncategorized

Mars will pull a disappearing act behind the moon on Tuesday, and you can see it without a telescope

A picture taken on Sept. 2, 2019, shows the the first crescent of the moon rising in the sky of Tours, Central France. (Guillaume Souvant, ADP via Getty Images)
By | theknow@denverpost.com |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

If you want to see magic happen in the heavens, you’ll get that opportunity next Tuesday when the moon makes Mars disappear and reappear 80 minutes later.

It’s called an occultation, which makes it sound more mysterious than it actually is. At 4:40 a.m. on Feb. 18, give or take a couple of minutes depending on where you are, the moon will appear to pass in front of Mars. At about 6 a.m., Mars will reappear on the other side.

RELATEDEvery meteor shower, supermoon and other major astronomy events in 2020

It should be a good show, if the sky is clear, because sunrise that morning will occur at 6:49 a.m. Mars should be noticeable with a red or orange tint.

“I usually see it as being orange-ish, in terms of its overall color,” said John Keller, a planetary scientist who is the director of the Fiske Planetarium at the University of Colorado in Boulder. “Other people see red. What’s really interesting is that the moon is going to be a crescent moon. It will be the lit portion of the moon that will first cover Mars. You’ll see the crescent moon with a very bright Mars right next to it, then Mars will fade out. When it comes out the other side, it’s going to be (adjacent to) the unlit portion of the moon.”

Once the occultation begins, Keller said, it will take about a minute for Mars to disappear entirely. Over that minute, you will see Mars grow darker. The same will occur in reverse as the occultation ends; Mars will reappear faintly, gradually growing brighter.

“These things happen all the time in the solar system, but you normally need telescopes to notice the planet going in front of a star, or a moon going in front of another planet,” Keller said. “This is a really great naked-eye opportunity.”

The occultation will begin about an hour and 40 minutes after the moon rises, so look to the east. The crescent will be about a quarter-moon (the half-moon occurs three days earlier on Saturday). Mars will appear to be on the left side of the moon before occultation, reappearing to the right of it afterward.

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter, The Adventurist, to get outdoors news sent straight to your inbox.

The Know

The entertainment site of The Denver Post
blog comments powered by Disqus

More in Uncategorized

  1. Your Source For Quality, Affordable Carpet

    Carpet Masters of Colorado is your source for quality, affordable carpet and flooring. Customers enjoy free in-home measuring, estimates and...
  2. Parents, Start Making Summer Plans

    It’s not too early to start making summer plans! Boulder Country Day School (BCD) offers an exciting line up of...
  3. The Compassionate Senior Living Community

    AltaVita Independent Living is a compassionate senior living community in Longmont, Colorado. This locally owned, conveniently located community provides a...
  4. Pet Vaccinations And Checkups

    Pet vaccinations and checkups are an essential part of keeping your pet healthy. Niwot Vet Clinic takes care of all...
  5. Real Estate In Aurora And Southeast Denver

    Southeast Denver is home to a wonderful mix of classic neighborhoods, restaurants, and shopping options. If you are looking for...