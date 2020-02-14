Broomfield will be home to new $22M scientific research facility

Scientists trucked through a little mud Friday morning to celebrate the start of construction on a $22 million research facility at Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport in Broomfield.

The two-story National Center for Atmospheric Research facility will be 42,391 square feet, which is more than double the size of the previous building, which was built in the 1970s and has already been demolished. The building will support scientific campaigns in Colorado and around the world that could lead to new advances in weather, climate and air quality research.

The National Science Foundation, a government agency that supports fundamental research and education in all the non-medical fields of science and engineering, is funding the project.

The new facility will expand lab space for calibrating scientific instruments, according to NCAR. It also will be used for field campaign planning and briefing, according to a news release. NCAR aircraft fly missions over every ocean and continent to learn about hurricanes, tornadoes and other severe storms, as well as climate change and air quality. The new facility will better enable support and coordination of such projects, according to officials.

NSF has been investing in NCAR going back to the 1960s and has made “all our lives better,” said Antonio Busalacchi, president of the University Corporation for Atmospheric Research, which manages NCAR for the NSF. Facilities such as the new lab in Broomfield will be key to unlocking new knowledge of how the atmosphere interacts with lands and oceans, he said.

Busalacchi said the campaigns supported from the facility will lead to improved forecasts to protect life and property. He said he and other members of UCAR, a nonprofit consortium of 120 universities with degrees in the Earth system sciences, appreciate the funding and congressional support for the investment in what he called a “critical scientific infrastructure.”

He thanked U.S. Reps. Joe Neguse, D-Lafayette, and Ed Perlmutter, D-Aurora, for their support of the project.

“This facility and its research will be a major asset to Colorado and to the nation,” Permutter said. “I appreciate the work of NSF and NCAR to increase America’s resilience to natural disasters and strengthen economic competitiveness.”

Busalacchi said he is excited about the facility’s potential impact on process studies, which provide quantitative understanding of the mechanisms controlling climate variability and change and provide observational data to evaluate and improve models.

Ultimately research will protect life and property and give people a better understanding of how “the planet we live on works,” he said.

“When it comes down to it, NSF is the federal agency where discoveries begin,” Busalacchi said at Friday’s groundbreaking.

NCAR will use the new facility to manage two research aircraft — a Gulfstream V and a C-130 — that it operates on behalf of NSF. Past field campaigns have led to landmark insights into severe storms, as well as greenhouse gasses and other parts of the planet’s climate system, according to officials. They point to research that taught scientists more about the evolution and movement of airborne gases and particles that affect air quality as an example.

Upcoming projects include looking at the formation of ice particles in clouds over Colorado and key characteristics of the Asian summer monsoon, according to NCAR.

“This updated facility will enhance NCAR;s capacity to serve as a nerve center for major airborne field projects across the United States and around the globe,” said Anjuli Bamzai, director of the NSF Division of Atmospheric and Geospace Sciences. “We are very pleased to support NCAR as it continues to work with the scientific community to undertake these essential projects.”

It takes not a village, but a team, to get to this point, she said as she thanked people such as NCAR Director Everette Joseph and Susan Avery, chair of the UCAR Board of Trustees. Bamazai also sent greetings from Bill Easterling, NSF assistant director, who could not attend Friday’s ceremony. She said he wanted those in attendance to know there is an internal prioritization when the organization reviews funding for projects sand Easterling “went to bat” for this one.

Funding was in place 18 months ago, Bamazai said, and about that time she visited the area for an international conference and saw the old, “not so-state-of-the-art” building. While here she learned about projects and said she felt a sense of excitement that something new was coming.

“Here we are today and that building is gone, and so next spring perhaps we’ll have a state of-the-art facility,” she said. “We’re looking forward to this project and (to see) everything completed.”

Upgrades also will be made to the nearby hangars — new paint and insulation covers on one and the addition of a small receiving dock on the other.

Milender White Construction Co., based in Arvada, was selected for construction which is expected to be complete by Dec. 31.

To learn more visit ncar.ucar.edu.