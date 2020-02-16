GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

CU Buffs women stunned by Stanford – again

Latest News

CU Buffs women stunned by Stanford – again

Stanford's Kiana Williams hits 40-footer at buzzer to beat Colorado

  • Colorado’s Mya Hollingshed is trapped by Stanford’s Lacie Hull, left, and Asten Prechtel during the February 16, 2020 game in Boulder. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • Colorado’s Aubrey Knight knocks the ball away from Stanford’s Francesca Belibi during the February 16, 2020 game in Boulder. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • Colorado’s Jaylen Sherrod drives past Stanford’s Ashten Prechtel during the February 16, 2020 game in Boulder. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • Colorado’s head coach, JR Payne, hugs Mya Hollingshed after the painful loss to Stanford in the February 16, 2020 game in Boulder. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • Colorado’s Stanford’s during the Stanford head coach, Tara VanDerveer, with fist raised, celebrate a last second win over the Colorado Buffaloes in Boulder. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • Colorado’s Mya Hollingshed is feeling good about things late in the game, but the Buffs lose to Stanford on a last second shot during the February 16, 2020 game in Boulder. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • Colorado’s Emma Clarke, left, is comforted by teammates Zuzanna Kulinska and Charlotte Whittaker after the painful loss to Stanford in the February 16, 2020 game in Boulder. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • Colorado’s Mya Hollingshed gets to a rebound on the Stanford game in Boulder. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • Colorado’s Charlotte Whittaker drives past Stanford’s Ashten Prechtel during the February 16, 2020 game in Boulder. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • Colorado’s Mya Hollingshed, left, and Annika Jank, try to stop Stanford’s Ashten Prechtel during the February 16, 2020 game in Boulder. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • Colorado’s Mya Hollingshed, left, and Annika Jank, try to stop Stanford’s Ashten Prechtel during the February 16, 2020 game in Boulder. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • Colorado’s Aubrey Knight shoots over Stanford’s Nadia Fingall during the February 16, 2020 game in Boulder. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • Colorado’s Aubrey Knight drives on Stanford’s Asten Prechtel during the February 16 , 2020 game in Boulder. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • Colorado’s Quinessa Caylao-Do, left tries to stop Stanford’s Kiana Williams during the February 16, 2020 game in Boulder. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • Colorado’s Peanut Tuitele, left, and Mya Hollingshed, celebrate a CU surge late in the Stanford game in Boulder. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • Colorado’s Peanut Tuitele, left, and Mya Hollingshed, celebrate a CU surge late in the Stanford game in Boulder. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • Colorado’s coaches JR Payne, left, and Toriano Towns, talk to the players in the huddle during the Stanford game on February 16, 2020 in Boulder. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • Colorado’s Mya Hollingshed tries to score on Stanford’s Lexi Hull during the February 16, 2020 game in Boulder. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • Colorado’s Mya Hollingshed is feeling good about things late in the game, but the Buffs lose to Stanford on a last second shot during the February 16, 2020 game in Boulder. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • Colorado’s Peanut Tuitele shoots over Stanford’s Lexie Hull during the February 16, 2020 game in Boulder. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • Colorado’s Aubrey Knight rips the ball away from Stanford’s Kiana Williams during the February 16, 2020 game in Boulder. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

of

Expand
By | bhowell@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

It was going to take a miracle for the Colorado women’s basketball team to feel a loss more painful than its defeat at Stanford on Jan. 24.

On Sunday, Stanford’s Kiana Williams produced that miracle.

Williams scored six points in the final 13 seconds, including a running 3-pointer from nearly 40 feet out at the buzzer as No. 8 Stanford escaped the CU Events Center with a 69-66 victory against the stunned Buffaloes.

“It’s brutal,” CU head coach JR Payne said. “After the game down there, I didn’t know that it could be worse, but this is.”

Last month at Stanford, the Buffs (15-10, 4-10 Pac-12) held a two-point lead with 1.6 seconds left, but the Cardinal (23-3, 12-2) tied it at the buzzer and pulled away in overtime to win, 76-68.

On Sunday, the Buffs held a 64-63 lead with 27 seconds to go and went to the free throw line three times in the next nine seconds, but made just 2-of-6, increasing the lead to 66-63.

Williams, who scored a career-high 29 points, drained a 3-pointer to tie the game with 13 seconds left.

CU was out of timeouts and point guards Jaylyn Sherrod and Sila Finau were both on the bench with injuries.

After the Williams 3, CU junior forward Mya Hollingshed brought the ball down court, stopping in front of the Buffs’ bench to look for an open teammate. Stanford tied her up, though, and Williams knocked the ball loose with about three seconds left, scooped it up, raced down court and hit her game-winner on the run.

Colorado’s Stanford’s during the Stanford head coach, Tara VanDerveer, with fist raised, celebrate a last second win over the Colorado Buffaloes in Boulder.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

“I think we had said it a bunch of times that we didn’t have timeouts, so I don’t think (Hollingshed) thought we had a timeout, but I’m not sure,” Payne said. “That’s part of being a young team. That’s why I always save my timeouts because we are really young and I know that we’re going to need them, but we had to burn two just to stay in the game early in the first half.

“I don’t know what happened at the end, but they were definitely pressuring. Kiana is a heck of a player, and it was a heck of a play.”

A heck of a play, but a devastating result for the Buffs, who have lost 31 in a row to Associated Press-ranked teams and fell to 0-16 against the Cardinal since joining the Pac-12.

“I feel like those just happen at random times,” CU senior Quinessa Caylao-Do said of Williams’ buzzer-beater. “So it just wasn’t our luck for that.

“It kind of feels the same as the last one (at Stanford), except it was two 3s back-to-back, so I think that hurt a little bit more.”

The Buffs’ miscues down the stretch hurt, too.

CU, which trailed by 12 in the first half, took a 64-59 lead with 3:05 to play on a layup by Aubrey Knight.

The Buffs were outscored 10-2 from that point, missed four free throws, going 0-for-3 from floor and losing the costly turnover at the end.

“For sure, I think we could have executed better, but I think it’s just a learning experience for us,” Caylao-Do said. “We can’t really dwell on this and we have move on.”

With No. 22 Arizona State and No. 12 Arizona coming to Boulder next week, the Buffs have no time to dwell on this one – even though it will sting for a long time.

“It hurts, but we’ve got to move on,” sophomore Peanut Tuitele said. “We’ve got to learn from it and, rather than dwelling on the negatives, I think we need to focus on the positive things that we did in this game. I think we did a lot.”

Notable

The Buffs have lost 19 in a row to AP Top 10 opponents. … Stanford was 14-for-33 (42.4 percent) from 3-point range. CU came into the day ranking 341 nationally in 3-point defense, allowing 36.3 percent. … Hollingshed had a team-high 19 points, the eighth time this season she has led the team. … CU honored its 1994-95 team, which went 30-3 and reached the NCAA Elite  Eight, at halftime. Most of that team was on hand for the reunion.

Fast break

What went right: CU got offensive production from a variety players and rebounded well, while Aubrey Knight and Emma Clarke led the effort to shut down Stanford star Lexie Hull (1-for-14 for 6 points).

What went wrong: After spending more than 39 minutes putting themselves in position to pull the upset, the Buffs made too many mistakes in the final minute, including going 2-for-6 from the free throw line and turning the ball over in the closing seconds.

Star of the game: Aubrey Knight. She had just six points, but was 3-for-4 from the floor with 11 rebounds and played good defense all afternoon.

What’s next: CU continues its home stand by hosting No. 22 Arizona State on Friday at 7 p.m.

No. 8 Stanford 69, Colorado 66

STANFORD (23-3, 12-2 Pac-12)

Fingall 4-6 2-2 13, Jerome 1-4 0-0 3, Lex. Hull 1-14 3-6 6, Williams 11-19 0-0 29, Lac. Hull 1-2 0-0 3, Dodson 3-5 0-0 6, Prechtel 2-9 0-0 4, Wilson 0-1 0-0 0, Belibi 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 1-1 0-0 2, Jump 1-3 0-0 3, Moschkau 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-64 5-8 69.

COLORADO (15-10, 4-10 Pac-12)

Tuitele 5-11 0-0 11, Caylao-Do 1-2 3-4 6, Sherrod 2-6 5-6 10, Clarke 3-10 2-4 11, Hollingshed 6-14 6-10 19, Whittaker 1-2 0-1 2, Knight 3-4 0-0 6, Finau 0-1 1-2 1, Volcy 0-0 0-0 0, Jank 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-51 17-27 66.

Stanford                      20        17        14        18        –           69

Colorado                     15        14        21        16        –           66

3-point goals – Stanford 14-33 (Williams 7-13, Fingall 3-4, Jerome 1-4, Lex. Hull 1-4, Lac. Hull 1-2, Jump 1-2, Prechtel 0-4), Colorado 7-19 (Clarke 3-7, Hollingshed 1-5, Tuitele 1-3, Sherrod 1-2, Caylao-Do 1-1, Knight 0-1). Rebounds – Stanford 36 (Lex. Hull 7), Colorado 36 (Knight 11). Assists – Stanford 12 (Lex. Hull 6), Colorado 14 (Caylao-Do, Sherrod 4). Steals – Stanford 8 (Lex. Hull 3), Colorado 6 (Knight 3). Turnovers – Stanford 10, Colorado 11. Total fouls – Stanford 23, Colorado 15. Fouled out – Lac. Hull. Attendance – 3,481.

Brian Howell

Brian Howell has worked for Prairie Mountain Publishing since 2004 and has covered the Colorado Buffaloes since 2010.
blog comments powered by Disqus

More in Sports

  1. Your Source For Quality, Affordable Carpet

    Carpet Masters of Colorado is your source for quality, affordable carpet and flooring. Customers enjoy free in-home measuring, estimates and...
  2. Parents, Start Making Summer Plans

    It’s not too early to start making summer plans! Boulder Country Day School (BCD) offers an exciting line up of...
  3. The Compassionate Senior Living Community

    AltaVita Independent Living is a compassionate senior living community in Longmont, Colorado. This locally owned, conveniently located community provides a...
  4. Pet Vaccinations And Checkups

    Pet vaccinations and checkups are an essential part of keeping your pet healthy. Niwot Vet Clinic takes care of all...
  5. Real Estate In Aurora And Southeast Denver

    Southeast Denver is home to a wonderful mix of classic neighborhoods, restaurants, and shopping options. If you are looking for...