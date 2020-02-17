GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Downtown Denver will host a free rail jam with skiing, snowboarding, music and beer this weekend

On Feb. 22, the Downtown Open will bring skiers, snowboarders, live music and plenty of beer to Civic Center Park. (Screencap via Downtown Open)
By | dworthington@denverpost.com and | theknow@denverpost.com | The Denver Post
You’re driving through downtown Denver, enjoying some tunes, cursing bad drivers, when suddenly you see it: A giant ski slope with rails that’s plastered with Pacifico’s logo. 

Say wah? 

Downtown Open will host an inaugural street-style rail jam on Feb. 22 from 5 to 10 p.m. at Civic Center Park. It’ll be filled with snowboarding, skiing, music, food and, apparently, lots of Pacifico.

X Games host and snowboarding personality Jack Mitrani will host the rail jam. Professional freeskier and X Games gold medalist Tom Wallisch will be the featured athlete. Denver-based dance producer SoDown will be performing.

Funds from the event will go toward Civic Center Conservancy. 

Danika Worthington

Danika Worthington, a Phoenix native and Arizona State University journalism school graduate, covers breaking and general news ranging from crime and courts to science and LGBTQ issues.

The Know

The entertainment site of The Denver Post
