Downtown Denver will host a free rail jam with skiing, snowboarding, music and beer this weekend

You’re driving through downtown Denver, enjoying some tunes, cursing bad drivers, when suddenly you see it: A giant ski slope with rails that’s plastered with Pacifico’s logo.

Say wah?

Downtown Open will host an inaugural street-style rail jam on Feb. 22 from 5 to 10 p.m. at Civic Center Park. It’ll be filled with snowboarding, skiing, music, food and, apparently, lots of Pacifico.

X Games host and snowboarding personality Jack Mitrani will host the rail jam. Professional freeskier and X Games gold medalist Tom Wallisch will be the featured athlete. Denver-based dance producer SoDown will be performing.

Funds from the event will go toward Civic Center Conservancy.

