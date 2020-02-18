GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar to visit Denver

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar speaks at a democracy town hall at IBEW Local 111 in Denver on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019.
By | aburness@denverpost.com | The Denver Post
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Amy Klobuchar will campaign in Denver on Thursday, her campaign has announced.

The Democratic senator from Minnesota, fresh off a third-place finish in the New Hampshire primary, will be in the state the same day as President Donald Trump, who’ll be campaigning in Colorado Springs.

Klobuchar’s campaign did not release details about Thursday’s event, except to say it will be in the evening.

She’s the sixth major 2020 hopeful to schedule an event in Colorado this week. In addition to Trump and Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders was here Sunday, Joe Biden was here Monday, and both Pete Buttigieg and Elizabeth Warren have events planned for the weekend.

Klobuchar also held a town hall in Denver in early December.

Alexander Burness

Alex Burness covers politics for The Denver Post after previous work for The Boulder Daily Camera, Colorado Independent and Loveland Reporter-Herald. He is a Maryland native and a graduate of Northwestern University.
