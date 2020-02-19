GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Boulder Council approves name change for…

News
Boulder Area news

Boulder Council approves name change for marijuana advisory board

Hemp rules could fall under new board as well

Jeremy Papasso/ Staff Photographer 01/04/2018
By | slounsberry@prairiemountainmedia.com | Longmont Times-Call
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Boulder’s recently established Marijuana Licensing Authority could soon have a new name.

City Council on Tuesday approved changing the body’s name to either the Marijuana Licensing and Advisory Board or the Cannabis Licensing and Advisory Board in the near future.

The change is needed because the body, which is meant to advise the city on marijuana industry regulations and development, needed to differentiate itself from the state marijuana licensing entity.

The city issues special business licenses to marijuana-related ventures. It could soon also do the same for hemp production and cultivation facilities, which Council was set to discuss late Tuesday.

If hemp businesses become more regulated by the city, they could also fall under the purview of the city advisory body, hence the option to name it the Cannabis Licensing and Advisory Board, since both marijuana and hemp are considered varieties of cannabis.

Council is set to have a second reading of the motion to make the name change and clarify the board’s functions March 3.

Sam Lounsberry

Sam Lounsberry covers Longmont and the Carbon Valley.
