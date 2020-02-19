GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Boulder Council takes initial action to landmark Marpa House

Boulder’s Marpa House.
By Sam Lounsberry
Boulder’s Marpa House came one step closer to being historically preserved by the city Tuesday.

The structure at 891 12th St., formerly a house for two fraternities and then Tiebetan Buddhist group Shambhala International’s center in the city starting in the 1970s, could be prevented from demolition for the foreseeable future.

City Council had been set to hold a public hearing on the matter March 3, but agreed to extend the deadline in order to hold a later hearing on the matter; it will now have to be held before early May, and Council could take final action at that meeting.

Council on Tuesday approved the building’s initial landmark designation on its consent agenda, meaning the matter was not discussed.

The owner of the property opposes the landmark designation and the city has rarely preserved structures over the owner’s objection. It has happened in five cases out of the 197 individual landmarks designated since 1980, city staff noted.

Sam Lounsberry

Sam Lounsberry covers Longmont and the Carbon Valley.
