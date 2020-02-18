Boulder man facing attempted murder, assault charges in domestic violence case

A Boulder man is facing attempted murder and assault charges in a domestic violence case after police said he beat and choked a woman over the weekend.

John Conrad Richter, 19, was arrested on suspicion of attempted second-degree murder – heat of passion, first-degree assault causing serious bodily injury, second-degree assault causing injury with a weapon during the commission of a felony, third-degree assault, felony menacing, first-degree burglary, criminal mischief, false imprisonment and obstruction of telephone services, according to court records.

Richter remains in custody at the Boulder County Jail on $200,000 bond and is scheduled for a formal filing of charges Thursday.

According to an arrest affidavit, Richter’s father called police on Sunday and said Richter had assaulted a woman the previous night.

Police went to the woman’s apartment in the 900 block of Euclid Avenue and found her with visible injuries to her neck and face, and transported her to the hospital for treatment.

The woman told police she and Richter had gotten into an argument about her going out with friends on Friday and that he threatened her with a knife. Police responded when neighbors reported loud arguing, but the woman and Richter told the responding officers they were just arguing.

On Saturday, the woman said she and Richter went to a party and Richter became drunk and angry.

The woman said when they got home from the party, Richter began punching holes in the walls and knocking things down. She told Richter to leave, and then locked the door when he did.

But the woman told police Richter came back and broke his way into the apartment before punching her in the face and then choking her to the point of unconsciousness.

When the woman woke up, she told police she tried to run from the apartment. According to the affidavit, police were able to obtain video footage that shows the woman running from the apartment in only a T-shirt and her underwear before Richter follows her and hits her with a broom to force her back inside.

The woman said Richter then cut her on her thighs with a knife before then cutting himself.

Richter had taken the woman’s phone during the fight, and when she got it back she called Richter’s father about the incident.

Police at the scene noted several holes in the walls, broken glass in trashcans and damage to the front door and door frame.

Richter turned himself in to police on Sunday without incident.

According to the affidavit, the woman told police she had never seen Richter become violent before this weekend.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Boulder police Det. Ashly Flynn at 303-441-1850.

Online court records show Richter has a traffic case out of Douglas County but no other criminal history in Colorado.