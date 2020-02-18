GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Breckenridge Resort records snowiest February…

Uncategorized

Breckenridge Resort records snowiest February ever with a half a month still to go

Skiers and snowboarders navigate the bumps on the Dukes run on Peak 8 at the Breckenridge Ski resort on Nov, 23, 2019. (Andy Cross, The Denver Post)
BRECKENRIDGE — With more than 7 feet of snow, this is the deepest February on record at Breckenridge Ski Resort — and there’s still 12 more days in the month.

While the 2018-19 season brought plenty of snow to Summit County, more than 32 feet at Breckenridge according to OnTheSnow.com, this season is catching up with more 18 feet recorded at Breckenridge this season.

The February total of 87 inches at Breckenridge beats last year’s February total of 29 inches by a landslide, according to data by OpenSnow.

Nicole Stull, spokeswoman for Breckenridge and Keystone Resort, said Breckenridge’s average annual snowfall, which is based on the past 35 years, is 353 inches. As of Monday, Breckenridge had received 288 inches. Stull said the snowpack will make for great spring skiing and snowboarding conditions.

Read more on Summit Daily.

