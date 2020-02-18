GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

CU Boulder study shows influence of gender bias…

News
CU News

CU Boulder study shows influence of gender bias in science proposals

By | brennanc@dailycamera.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Taking gender out of the equation can enable scientists to better their odds for landing research time on the Hubble Space Telescope, and could likely help any group looking to counter the effects of gender bias, according to a new study co-authored by a University of Colorado Boulder researcher.

Stefanie K. Johnson, an associate professor at CU Boulder’s Leeds School of Business, was approached by the committee in charge of granting time on the telescope in 2016. The committee was looking for ways to level out the acceptance time between male and female scientists who proposed telescope projects.

Johnson, along with study co-author Jessica F. Kirk, assistant professor at the University of Memphis, analyzed 16 application cycles, involving 15,545 applications for time on the telescope, according to a news release.

Johnson and Kirk found male reviewers in the HST Time Allocation Committee were rating female scientists’ proposals significantly worse than male-led proposals, and that stripping out scientists’ information, a process known as “dual anonymization,” resulted in female lead scientists’ applications performing slightly better than men’s.

Johnson, according to the release, believes the data from her study indicates that dual-anonymization could benefit nearly any group looking to combat gender bias.

Charlie Brennan

Charlie Brennan is a 35-year Colorado news veteran, now covering environment, science, JonBenet Ramsey and more for the Boulder Daily Camera and Longmont Times-Call.
blog comments powered by Disqus

More in CU News

  1. Your Source For Quality, Affordable Carpet

    Carpet Masters of Colorado is your source for quality, affordable carpet and flooring. Customers enjoy free in-home measuring, estimates and...
  2. Parents, Start Making Summer Plans

    It’s not too early to start making summer plans! Boulder Country Day School (BCD) offers an exciting line up of...
  3. The Compassionate Senior Living Community

    AltaVita Independent Living is a compassionate senior living community in Longmont, Colorado. This locally owned, conveniently located community provides a...
  4. Pet Vaccinations And Checkups

    Pet vaccinations and checkups are an essential part of keeping your pet healthy. Niwot Vet Clinic takes care of all...
  5. Real Estate In Aurora And Southeast Denver

    Southeast Denver is home to a wonderful mix of classic neighborhoods, restaurants, and shopping options. If you are looking for...