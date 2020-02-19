GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Boulder County clerk to make elections…

NewsBoulder Area news

Boulder County clerk to make elections presentation Thursday

By | jfryar@prairiemountainmedia.com | Longmont Times-Call
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Boulder County Clerk and Recorder Molly Fitzpatrick will present details about this year’s upcoming elections during a Thursday night public presentation in Boulder.

Fitzpatrick’s presentation about the March 3 presidential primary election, the June 30 primary election for other elected offices and the Nov. 3 general election is set for 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Sanitas Brewing, 3550 Frontier Ave., Boulder.

The Clerk and Recorder’s Office staff said the presentation — which is likely to last 30 to 45 minutes and will include an opportunity for people to ask questions — is to include information on election security and voter statistics.

John Fryar

John Fryar has covered Longmont city government since 1983.
