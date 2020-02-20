Boulder County Planning Commission adopts resolution to allow e-bikes on some county trails

The Boulder County Planning Commission unanimously approved a resolution on Wednesday to amend the Boulder County Comprehensive Plan’s definition of “passive recreation” to include e-bikes.

Before the amendment was officially approved on Dec. 18, the comprehensive plan stated “passive recreation requires no rules of play or installation of equipment or facilities, except for trails and associated improvements … includes activities such as hiking, snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, photography, bird-watching, or other nature observation or study. If specifically designated, passive recreation may include bicycling, horseback riding, dog walking, boating, or fishing.”

While the new language retains those same requirements, it further specifies that “passive recreation may include cycling, horseback riding, dog walking, boating, fishing, or riding e-bikes. Though passive recreation is traditionally non-motorized, the sustainability and inclusion benefits of electrical-assist modes align with Boulder County’s mission and goals.”

Tina Nielsen, the special projects manager in charge of the process for amending these regulations, noted that though the commissioners could have simply adopted the state regulations, which were approved in August 2017 to allow e-bikes anywhere bikes are allowed, the County’s robust study of e-bikes has set a high precedent for considering other motorized vehicles, like electric scooters, in the future.

As a result of this process, the new language also states motorized modes of transportation may be considered for designated use on County trails if travel speeds are comparable to non-motorized modes, or are dependent on the user’s condition, skill, terrain, trail conditions and weather.

To be designated for use on county trails the noise from a motorized vehicle may not be greater than that generated by non-motorized modes or other permitted uses. Impacts to the trails, land, water, other resources, and visitors may also not be greater than that caused by similar non-motorized modes or other permitted uses and can be mitigated through management actions such as trail closures.

“For me, the comp plan exists to guide further policy in the future and this does a really good job of improving the guiding on user impacts and overall impacts on the land,” Sam Libby, the second vice-chair for the planning commission, said during a Dec. 18 meeting.

As currently set, e-bikes are allowed on all of Boulder County’s regional and plains trails, except for the Boulder Canyon Trail, the Coalton Trail and the Mayhoffer Singletree Trail north of Coal Creek Drive. E-bikes are still prohibited on all foothill and mountain trails.