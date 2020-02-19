CU Boulder-led program in running for $100M grant

A University of Colorado Boulder-led program dedicated to ending humanitarian drought emergencies in the Horn of Africa on Wednesday was named one of the Top 100 in the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation 100&Change competition. It remains in the running for the competition’s award of a single $100 million grant.

The Drought Resilience Impact Platform, according to a news release, combines the technical leadership of CU Boulder with water security actions taken by the Millennium Water Alliance, national governments and local communities in Kenya, Ethiopia and Somalia.

DRIP will monitor water security in those countries, create drought forecasts and also create incentives to water system operations to ensure that when rains fail, water access is secure and costly drought emergencies are prevented.