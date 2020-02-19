GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Estes Park hotels priciest, emptiest in January

By | jbaxter@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
Compared with other cities in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, Estes Park hotels were the least-occupied but still most-expensive during January.

Average daily rates in the mountain town at the edge of Rocky Mountain National Park were $150.36 last month, and the occupancy rate was 21.9%, according to the most recent Rocky Mountain Lodging Report compiled by the Colorado Hotel and Lodging Association.

Boulder was the next most-expensive city for hotels, with average January rates of $135.99. For the month, Boulder hotels were 55.4% occupied.

To the east along the U.S. 36 corridor, average daily rates were $112.32, and the occupancy rate was 56.4%.

Visitors to Loveland paid an average rate of $111.42. Hotels were 53.4% full last month.

In Longmont, the average daily rate for January was $102.34, and the occupancy figure was 35.9%.

Fort Collins travelers paid an average of $101.56 per night, and hotels in the city were 48.1% occupied

Greeley hotels were not only full, but comparably affordable. Prices averaged $94.63, and the occupancy rate was 61.7%.

Julie Baxter

Julie Baxter is the deputy city editor for the Boulder Daily Camera. A Colorado native, she has more than two decades of reporting and editing experience.
