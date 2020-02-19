One lane of 28th Street in Boulder closed while police clear crash between RTD bus, vehicle

One lane of 28th Street is shut down as police work to clear an intersection following a bus and vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in Boulder.

According to Boulder police Sgt. Jim MacPherson, about 3:15 p.m. a Jeep traveling north on 28th Street attempted to turn left onto Canyon Boulevard in front of an RTD bus that was traveling southbound. The bus struck the passenger side of the Jeep.

Macpherson said no one was injured in the crash. He said he did not know how many passengers were on the bus or inside of the car.

As a result of the crash, one lane on southbound 28th Street has been closed down as emergency responders wait for a two truck to transport the bus. Macpherson estimated the road could be closed until about 5 p.m.

The driver of the Jeep was cited for failure to yield, Macpherson said. Police do not believe that snow, which was falling throughout the day Wednesday, was a factor in the crash.