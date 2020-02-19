GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

SkiBuds app connecting skiers, snowboarders…

Uncategorized

SkiBuds app connecting skiers, snowboarders based on skill level at over 100 resorts

A screengrab of skiers at Copper Mountain who met up using the SkiBuds app. (SkiBuds via Instagram)
By | theknow@denverpost.com |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

From Arapahoe Basin to Alyseka, Alaska; Bogus Basin in Idaho to Beaver Creek; Cypress Mountain in Canada to Copper Mountain; a new community-based app is connecting skiers and snowboarders based on their skill level to help make the on-mountain experience more enjoyable.

Instagram Photo

The free SkiBuds app lists mountains on the Epic and Ikon passes as well as smaller local resorts across the country to bring skiers and snowboarders together, whether it be to learn a new mountain, to ride the trees safely together on a big powder day or meet up for après.

“It’s cool seeing more and more people get on it,” said SkiBuds creator Stephen Phillips, who is living in Frisco. “The more people that get on it, the easier it is for someone to find a buddy.”

SkiBuds includes over 100 mountains with individual chats, but with Phillips based in Colorado, most of the following is starting here, at local mountains.

“Anytime someone asks me to add in a mountain, I’ll add it,” he said.

Read the full story from our partner at vaildaily.com.

The Know

The entertainment site of The Denver Post
blog comments powered by Disqus

More in Uncategorized

  1. Your Source For Quality, Affordable Carpet

    Carpet Masters of Colorado is your source for quality, affordable carpet and flooring. Customers enjoy free in-home measuring, estimates and...
  2. Parents, Start Making Summer Plans

    It’s not too early to start making summer plans! Boulder Country Day School (BCD) offers an exciting line up of...
  3. The Compassionate Senior Living Community

    AltaVita Independent Living is a compassionate senior living community in Longmont, Colorado. This locally owned, conveniently located community provides a...
  4. Pet Vaccinations And Checkups

    Pet vaccinations and checkups are an essential part of keeping your pet healthy. Niwot Vet Clinic takes care of all...
  5. Real Estate In Aurora And Southeast Denver

    Southeast Denver is home to a wonderful mix of classic neighborhoods, restaurants, and shopping options. If you are looking for...