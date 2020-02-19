Tulsi Gabbard is holding 2 Colorado events, joining other presidential candidates flocking to state

Democrat Tulsi Gabbard is joining the top 2020 presidential candidates in visiting Colorado this week, with stops planned in Colorado Springs on Wednesday and Boulder on Thursday.

It’s the first campaign visit to the state for Gabbard, a representative from Hawaii who is polling in single digits.

“Go beyond the mainstream media bias and smears and meet the genuine freedom fighter!” her website says.

The Wednesday event will be at 6 p.m. at Beckett Event Center in Colorado Springs, and the Thursday event will be at 11:30 a.m. at the Avalon Ballroom in Boulder. Those who wish to attend either can RSVP on her website.

Also Thursday, President Donald Trump will hold a rally in Colorado Springs and Amy Klobuchar is holding one in Denver. Bernie Sanders held a rally Sunday, Joe Biden was here for a fundraiser Monday, and Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg are holding events in the Denver area this weekend.