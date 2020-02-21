A number of Circle K customers still awaiting reimbursement following diesel and gas swap in Boulder

Roughly two weeks after a mix up at a Boulder gas station led to diesel and gasoline being swapped at the pumps, some customers are still waiting to be reimbursed for repairs to their vehicles.

Numerous residents who visited the Circle K at 1884 Folsom St. on Feb. 5 said their cars broke down after they purchased gas but discovered their vehicles had been fueled with diesel.

The Colorado Department of Labor, which confirmed the mishap, encouraged anyone whose car was damaged due to the mix up to contact the gas station to get connected with its insurance company, Traveler’s Insurance. Since then, some residents said they were reimbursed for repairs and lost wages, according to a Facebook group started for those impacted. Others, however, have been forced to pay for repairs out of pocket and are still waiting for money to arrive.

Jennifer Mason , of Boulder, said she still hasn’t been reimbursed.

Mason said her daughter had borrowed her car and stopped around 11:30 a.m. Feb. 5 to buy gas at Circle K. Not far down the road, Mason’s Toyota Forerunner broke down and wouldn’t start.

“We had to get it towed and took it the Toyota dealership,” Mason said. “They proceeded to tell us it was filled up with diesel and we were the sixth with the same problem.”

Mason’s job requires her to use her car to make deliveries. With her car in the shop, Mason said she was unable to work for two and a half days. Mason asked to be reimbursed for $1,100, including $580 for repairs and $520 in lost wages.

Mason was told by an insurance adjuster the process could take awhile so if she needed her car operating immediately, she would have to pay out of pocket first and wait to be reimbursed. Mason said she needed to get back to work, so she paid for repairs. The money Mason spent to fix her car was money she had set aside to register her vehicle.

Mason said Traveler’s told her Feb. 11 that a check was in the mail and that it could take five days to get to her.

As of Thursday afternoon, Mason said she still hadn’t seen the check.

“It’s been extremely frustrating and stressful,” Mason said. “I’m getting nervous at this point about when this money is going to come in and if they will reimburse me.”

While Mason said she plans on giving it a couple of more days, she said she may consider finding an attorney if the check doesn’t show soon.

The Boulder Fire Department is also among those “working through the claims process,” according to Dean Cunningham, a spokesperson for the station. Cunningham said one of the stations rescue rigs fueled up at the Circle K gas station on Feb. 5.

The rig is expected to be repaired and will be operational again. Cunningham said firefighters have been using a different rig in its place and there has been no loss of service.

Scott Simmons , a supervisor with the state’s Petroleum Program, said an inspector from the state visited the gas station Monday, Feb. 10 and confirmed the tanks were properly marked. Simmons encouraged anyone who found diesel in their car after fueling up at the station to contact Circle K at 303-443-6455 to get the claims process started.

“It is our understanding that Circle K is working with all impacted consumers to satisfy their claims,” Simmons said.

Matt Bordonaro, a spokesperson for Traveler’s Insurance, said each claim filed is under review and the company is “working closely with individual claimants.” Bordonaro said he couldn’t reveal the number of claims filed or share how many people have been reimbursed. He did say each reimbursement’s time frame will depend on the case.

On Feb. 6, the Colorado Department of Labor said roughly 30 people had filed claims.

Sandra Fleming , of Boulder, is also waiting on an insurance check. She filled up her Honda on Feb. 5. Fleming said she was able to drive the car for a few days, but noticed immediately that something was wrong.

“It would act like it was about to stall,” Fleming said. “I also noticed that the exhaust was this awful gray color and that there was a bunch of it.”

Fleming contacted her dealership. After bringing the car in, Fleming was told her car had been fueled with diesel. She had to have the car towed to another dealership to make the repairs.

Fleming works in pet care and her job requires her to travel to various places to look after animals. Fortunately, Fleming said she was able to rent a car through the dealership where her Honda was being fixed. Her broken car caused her to miss only one appointment, which she valued at $25.

Fleming filed a claim to have $1,400 reimbursed for car repairs and the cost to rent a vehicle.

While Fleming said her experience speaking with employees at the gas station and the insurance company was positive, she said the process for reimbursement has been slow and she wished Circle K managers had been more direct about who to contact.

Fleming said she hasn’t yet received her reimbursement check, though she said she was notified Wednesday that her check was in the mail.