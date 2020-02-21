“Realistic” Amy Klobuchar wins voters at Aurora event

Realistic.

That’s the word several of the 1,100 attendees at Amy Klobuchar’s campaign event Thursday evening in Aurora used to describe her and her platform.

Klobuchar is one six Democratic presidential candidates visiting Colorado over eight days ahead of Super Tuesday on March 3, and she spoke at the same time as Republican President Donald Trump’s rally south in Colorado Springs.

The U.S. senator for Minnesota caught the crowd’s attention with well-received quips and plans that appeared doable to them.

Certainly, they’re more doable than some of the broad promises of Democratic candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders such as free college for everyone, Samantha Hall of Broomfield said.

“I liked the details,” Hall said. “She’s thought it out.”

Klobuchar talked about changing the political landscape and correcting for the past four years.

“It’s time to cross the divide in our politics to get to a higher plain,” she said.

The candidate was introduced by Colorado Sen. Pete Lee, D-Colorado Springs, who commended her work on environmental issues and restorative justice.

“Instead of calling people names and spreading the blame, Amy is committed to working with people across the aisle to get things done,” Lee said.

When Tom Berve walked into the hall where Klobuchar was set to speak, he was still trying to figure out who he was going to vote for in the Democratic primary. He was far from alone at the event.

But after listening to Klobuchar’s speech, he’d made up his mind.

“She’s just sort of a great candidate for everyone,” Berve said. “She’s genuine. She believes in what she’s saying and what she wants to do.”

Klobuchar spoke about joining the international climate agreement, increasing Pell grants available for education and making it easier to pay back loans. Her platform also includes creating comprehensive immigration reform and implementing universal background checks for gun purchases — something she said the majority of Americans support.

Unlike some of her colleagues who are afraid of the National Rifle Association, she said, “I will not fold.”

But she perhaps received the largest applause when she said one of her first solutions to the problems with education would be to fire Education Secretary Betsy Devos.

Klobuchar told attendees that she had a list of 137 items she planned to do in her first 100 days in office and they’re all not only possible but legal.

Stapleton resident Courtney Nelson grew up in a Republican family and considers herself a moderate Democrat. She wanted her young daughters, who had music class at the event site, the Stanley Marketplace, to hear a woman candidate speak.

“I loved how she said we need a president with a heart,” Nelson said. For her, the first order of business for a president needs to be ensuring immigrant children separated from their parents are reunited. She said she also appreciated Klobuchar’s talk about unity.

The senator urged the crowd to talk to friends and family about her candidacy — including people who stayed home in 2016 or who didn’t vote for a Democrat, not just the fired-up Democratic base.

“People need something to vote for,” Klobuchar said. “And that’s why it’s so important to have an optimistic economic agenda for people in this country.”

She riled the crowd when talking about getting President Donald Trump out of office and she connected to Colorado’s issues, ranging from gun control to climate change to high health care costs.

“This election is a decency check,” Klobuchar said. “It’s a patriotism check.”

Peggy and Pat Green have been supporters of Klobuchar’s since early in her campaign. They cited her support of Dreamers, her health care policy proposals and her ideas to make education more affordable.

“She’s very smart and she’s the only candidate that, when asked a question, answers it,” Peggy Green said. “And she has a nice sense of humor.”

Englewood resident Lynne Sullivan said it seems Klobuchar is in the best position to win the general election.

“She’s practical and knows how to implement policies,” Sullivan said. “She’s like Goldilocks — not too old and not too young.”

But, she said, “I don’t know if she’ll win the primary.”