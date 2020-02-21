Boulder hosting meeting on upcoming open space projects

Boulder is hosting a community open house at 5:30 p.m. Thursday to provide information of upcoming Open Space and Mountain Parks trail projects, maintenance efforts and communications surrounding trail closures for 2020.

The meeting will be held at the Open Space and Mountain Parks building at 2520 55th St., and will run to 7 p.m.

It is the second straight year the city is hosting a meeting to inform the public on trail building, repair and maintenance projects.

The projects to be highlighted include:

Planned construction that will extend the Anemone Trail into a 3-mile loop west of Boulder.

Upcoming work along the Cottontail Trail northeast of Boulder to complete maintenance work along the commuter path

Continued trail projects along popular trails like the Mount Sanitas, Tenderfoot, First to Second Flatiron trails and the junction area of Fern Canyon and Mesa trails.

How Open Space and Mountain Parks completes sweeps of its 155-mile trail system to prioritize trail repairs and how community members can volunteer for city trail projects.

The new Boulder Area Trails app, which provides information on trails, along with trails and paths managed by 11 other Boulder-area agencies. Open space officials will also highlight the interactive open space trail map.

A new text messaging service that can provide community members updates when city open space closes trails that are muddy, along with news on other significant trail closures; community members can sign up for the service by texting “OSMP” to 888-777.

City open space trail and ecology staffers will be present to provide additional infiltration on the use of sustainable trail building to minimize trail erosion and protect natural resources, as well as available recreational experiences.