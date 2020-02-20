The Boy Scouts have filed for bankruptcy. What does that mean for Colorado’s local councils?

A dispute over Boy Scouts of America and its local councils’ property — including thousands of acres in the Rocky Mountains — is brewing in the wake of the organization filing for bankruptcy amid accusations the Scouts for years ignored reports of child sexual abuse within its ranks.

Multiple attorneys who tried sex abuse cases against the Scouts predict the fate of these local assets to be a central battle in the Boy Scouts bankruptcy case, with the future of the national organization murkier than ever before. Meanwhile, four Colorado Boy Scout councils say they will not be impacted by the bankruptcy filing and will continue offering activities for thousands of youths.

“It’s naive for local councils to think they can get away scot-free,” attorney Paul Mones said.

Jim Turley, national chair of the Boy Scouts of America, apologized in an open letter to victims Tuesday, professing outrage that procedures were ignored and kids were hurt over the years. He highlighted the Scouts’ improved safety procedures and announced a victim’s compensation fund, encouraging individuals who were abused to file claims.

But for some victims, the organization’s apology is too little, too late.

“How do you apologize to somebody when you basically took their life away?” Tod Berryman, a Grand Junction resident who was abused by his troop leader in Boulder more than 40 years ago. “They had to rebuild from scratch. There’s no way you can apologize for that.”

What bankruptcy means

The Boy Scouts filing for bankruptcy has been seen as a matter of when, not if, since a December 2018 Wall Street Journal report on the organization’s financial troubles.

It comes as the organization faces the most turbulent time in its century-long history. Membership sits at its lowest point since World War II after The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the organization’s strongest partner, on Jan. 1 severed ties and started a competing youth organization.

In court documents filed Tuesday morning in federal bankruptcy court in Delaware, the Boy Scouts estimated its assets between $1 billion and $10 billion, with $500 million to $1 billion in estimated liabilities.

The bankruptcy filing means all lawsuits against the Boy Scouts have been put on hold. Victims will now have a window of time, not yet determined, to file new claims in bankruptcy court. The bankruptcy filing estimates that between 1,000 and 5,000 creditors could be involved, a number far lower than the actual number of victims.

At least 16 men from Colorado indicated in August that they planned to sue the Boy Scouts, with allegations ranging from rape to inappropriate touching.

Will local councils be impacted?

The Boy Scouts of America and its Colorado councils said the bankruptcy filing would not have any impact on local programming.

“The Denver Area Council, Boy Scouts of America, has not filed for bankruptcy,” John Cabeza, Scout Executive and CEO of the Denver area council, said in a statement. “Meetings and activities, district and Council events, other Scouting adventures and countless service projects are taking place as usual. In short, there should be no change to the local Scouting experience.”

The Denver area council owns multiple expansive properties in the Colorado Rockies, including 3,300 acres on the Peaceful Valley Scout Ranch near Elbert and the Tahosa High Adventure Base, a 320-acre camp nestled in Ward.

Councils such as Denver are “legal, separate, distinct and financially independent from the national organization” while their “camps, properties and all local contributions are controlled by our Council,” Cabeza said.

The Pikes Peak Council, which encompasses southern Colorado, said in a statement that any donations to the local organization would stay local.

“There is absolutely no reason to stop supporting Scouting,” the council wrote.

But two attorneys who represent victims against the Boy Scouts said the fight over local councils’ significant assets — including real estate and camps throughout the country — will be fierce.

“This is going to be a central battle between the parties in the bankruptcy case,” said Evan Smola, a Chicago-based attorney who represents 319 men who say they were abused during their time in the Scouts.

Any local council that says it’s definitely not going to be impacted, he said, “is speaking to a level of certainty which is not genuine.”

Local councils and the national Boy Scouts are more intertwined than the organization admits, Mones said. Examples include: Scout executives are chosen from pre-approved lists from national; local councils pay fees to the national council; and liability insurance for local councils comes from the national organization.

“To me, they’re unified,” Mones said.

“I don’t know how they can fix it and go on”

As Berryman processed news of the bankruptcy, he wavered on whether the Boy Scouts were beyond redemption.

In August, Berryman spoke about impact the abuse has had on his relationships with his wife, his children and even strangers.

His abuser, a University of Colorado Boulder student, enticed multiple boys in his Boulder troop with alcohol, sexually abusing them at his house and on overnight trips.

Berryman said he probably wouldn’t be filing a claim in bankruptcy court.

“I got my story out there, and that’s what has helped me,” he said. “Rather than anything the Boy Scouts could give me. After 40 years, I didn’t expect anything.”