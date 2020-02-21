GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Indoor burning restrictions in place for another day of poor visibility in Boulder County

By | nphillips@denverpost.com | The Denver Post
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment placed the Metro area on a 24-hour alert Thursday because of poor visibility.

The department asks the public not to burn fires and to limit driving as much as possible between 4 p.m. Thursday and 4 p.m. Friday, according to a news release. The advisory is in effect for the seven county Denver-Boulder area.

Atmospheric conditions are expected to create poor visibility. Otherwise, air quality is forecast to be good or moderate, the forecast said.

The CDPHE also said light to moderate concentrations of smoke are possible because of wildfires and prescribed burns.

 

Noelle Phillips

Noelle Phillips, a Nashville native and a Western Kentucky University journalism school grad, covers law enforcement and public safety for The Denver Post. She has spent more than 20 years in the newspaper world. During that time, she's covered everything from rural towns in the Southeast to combat in the Middle East. The Denver Post is her fifth newspaper and her first in the West.
