Eight arrested at Trump rally in Colorado Springs

The suspects were cited for blocking a roadway, police said

By | knicholson@denverpost.com | The Denver Post
Eight people were arrested at the Trump rally in Colorado Springs on Thursday, police said.

Those arrested, on suspicion of failure to desist or disperse, were taken to the El Paso County jail, where they were cited and released, according to police.

The suspects “obstructed traffic,” according to police, at Venetucci Boulevard and Cheyenne Meadows Road, the roadway entrance and exit outside the Broadmoor World Arena, where President Donald Trump and Sen. Cory Gardner took the stage before a packed house.

After several warnings to clear the roadway, the Colorado Springs Public Order Response Team made the arrests.

“The crowd disregarded the orders, and a number of people were taken into custody,” the release said.

The eight, who were handcuffed and taken from the gathering, were cited with a violation of Colorado Springs municipal code.

Kieran Nicholson

Kieran Nicholson covers breaking news for The Denver Post. He started at the Post in 1986, at the old building on 15th and California streets. Nicholson has covered a variety of beats including suburbs, courts, crime and general assignment.
