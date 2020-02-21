Photos: Day 1 CHSAA State Wrestling Championships

DENVER, CO – Monarch High School’s Ryan Kuykendall wrestles Pomona High School’s Elijah Olguin during a 5A 120-pound match during the first day of the CHSAA State Wrestling Championships on Thursday at the Pepsi Center in Denver. Kuykendall lost the match.
DENVER, CO – Mead High School’s Emilio Chavez wrestles Pueblo County High School’s Roger Valdilles during a 4A 170-pound match during the first day of the CHSAA State Wrestling Championships on Thursday at the Pepsi Center in Denver. Chavez won the match.
DENVER, CO – Monarch High School’s Vince Cornella wrestles Fort Collins High School’s Andrew Nosler during a 5A 126-pound match during the first day of the CHSAA State Wrestling Championships on Thursday at the Pepsi Center in Denver. Cornella won the match. (Photo by Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)
DENVER, CO – Skyline High School’s Andrew Sandoval tries to pin Canon City High School’s Ezavian Ortega during a 4A 138-pound match during the first day of the CHSAA State Wrestling Championships on Thursday at the Pepsi Center in Denver. Sandoval lost the match. (Photo by Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)
DENVER, CO – Lyons High School’s David Gardner works to pin Rangely High School’s Zane Varner during a 2A 145-pound match during the first day of the CHSAA State Wrestling Championships on Thursday at the Pepsi Center in Denver. (Photo by Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)
DENVER, CO – Lyons High School’s Karson Bean prepares to wrestle during a 2A 170-pound match against Sierra Grand/ Centennial High School’s Ryan Tijerina during the first day of the CHSAA State Wrestling Championships on Thursday at the Pepsi Center in Denver. Bean won the match.
DENVER, CO – Legacy High School’s Grady Funk wrestles Fossil Ridge High School’s Dillon Parker during a 4A 182-pound match during the first day of the CHSAA State Wrestling Championships on Thursday at the Pepsi Center in Denver. Funk won the match. (Photo by Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)
DENVER, CO – Broomfield High School’s Ryan Vigil wrestles Widefield High School’s Jordan Robb during a 4A 126-pound match during the first day of the CHSAA State Wrestling Championships on Thursday at the Pepsi Center in Denver. Vigil won the match. (Photo by Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)
DENVER, CO – Lyons High School’s Christian Keller shows his focus after defeating Dove Creek High School’s Jayden Sanders during a 2A 132-pound match during the first day of the CHSAA State Wrestling Championships on Thursday at the Pepsi Center in Denver.
DENVER, CO – Lyons High School’s Oran Huff works to pin Monte Vista High School’s Wyatt Gardner during a 2A 126-pound match during the first day of the CHSAA State Wrestling Championships on Thursday at the Pepsi Center in Denver. (Photo by Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)
DENVER, CO – Monarch High School’s Alexx Tapia wrestles Columbine High School’s Jack Forbes during a 5A 182-pound match during the first day of the CHSAA State Wrestling Championships on Thursday at the Pepsi Center in Denver. Tapia lost the match. (Photo by Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)
DENVER, CO – Longmont High School’s Gio Wilson is congratulated on a win by his coaches after defeating Mesa Ridge High School’s Landon Beeson during a 4A 132-pound match during the first day of the CHSAA State Wrestling Championships on Thursday at the Pepsi Center in Denver. (Photo by Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)
DENVER, CO – Broomfield High School’s Ryan Vigil has his hand raised after defeating Widefield High School’s Jordan Robb during a 4A 126-pound match during the first day of the CHSAA State Wrestling Championships on Thursday at the Pepsi Center in Denver. (Photo by Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)
DENVER, CO – Erie High School’s Michael Brazeau gets taken down by Windsor High School’s Vincent Fortin-Munoz during a 4A 145-pound match during the first day of the CHSAA State Wrestling Championships on Thursday at the Pepsi Center in Denver. (Photo by Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)
DENVER, CO – Holy Family High School’s Matthew McCarthy gets two points while wrestling Eaton High School’s Alex Castaneda during a 3A 113-pound match during the first day of the CHSAA State Wrestling Championships on Thursday at the Pepsi Center in Denver. (Photo by Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)
DENVER, CO – Lyons High School’s Hunter Powell tries to avoid being pinned during a 2A 106-pound match against Norwood High School’s Jarret Sink during the first day of the CHSAA State Wrestling Championships on Thursday at the Pepsi Center in Denver. Powell lost the match. (Photo by Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)
DENVER, CO – Monarch High School’s Vince Cornella has his hand raised after defeating Fort Collins High School’s Andrew Nosler during a 5A 126-pound match during the first day of the CHSAA State Wrestling Championships on Thursday at the Pepsi Center in Denver. (Photo by Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)
DENVER, CO – Broomfield High School’s Darren Green is congratulated on a win by his coaches after defeating Mead High School’s Caleb Domenico during a 4A 145-pound match during the first day of the CHSAA State Wrestling Championships on Thursday at the Pepsi Center in Denver. (Photo by Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)
DENVER, CO – Lyons High School’s Oran Huff has his hand raised in victory after defeating Monte Vista High School’s Wyatt Gardner during a 2A 126-pound match during the first day of the CHSAA State Wrestling Championships on Thursday at the Pepsi Center in Denver. (Photo by Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)
DENVER, CO – Lyons High School’s Christian Keller wrestles Dove Creek High School’s Jayden Sanders during a 2A 132-pound match during the first day of the CHSAA State Wrestling Championships on Thursday at the Pepsi Center in Denver. (Photo by Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)
DENVER, CO – Lyons High School’s Karson Bean works to pin Sierra Grand/ Centennial High School’s Ryan Tijerina during a 2A 195-pound match during the first day of the CHSAA State Wrestling Championships on Thursday at the Pepsi Center in Denver. (Photo by Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)