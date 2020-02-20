GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Thursday air quality in Boulder County: Poor visibility, burning restrictions, plea to reduce driving

Sensitive people urged to avoid prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion

By Kieran Nicholson
Indoor wood-burning restrictions and a plea to limit driving are in effect in the metro area, which includes Boulder County, because of air-quality concerns.

Poor visibility is in the immediate forecast, and action day restrictions are in effect until 4 p.m. Thursday, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Moderate to poor visibility is expected Thursday. Moderate concentrations of fine particulates are most likely for metro-area locations, especially near busy roads and heavy industrial areas, the release said. Sensitive people, including those with respiratory and heart conditions, should avoid prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion Thursday.

“Otherwise, good or moderate air quality conditions are expected,” the CDPHE said in a news release. “No other air-quality advisories are in effect.”

Kieran Nicholson

