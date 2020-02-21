GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Boulder County leads the nation for wage gains…

NewsBusiness

Boulder County leads the nation for wage gains in third quarter

Adams County ranks second for employment growth

By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Residents of Boulder County already pull down the highest average weekly wages among Colorado’s more populated counties, and those wages shot up even more last year.

The average weekly wage in Boulder County rose 18.4% in the third quarter compared to the same quarter a year earlier, according to a report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. That was the biggest gain out of the 365 large U.S. counties the BLS looked at.

The next closest county was Sangamon, Ill., which had a 12.8% jump in weekly wages. Weld County ranked eighth with a 7.5% gain and Douglas County ranked 15th with a 6.1% gain. Nationally, the average weekly wage rose 3.6%.

Boulder County wasn’t the only star in the report. Adams County ranked second in the nation among large counties for employment growth, which was up 5.3% in the third quarter. Weld County ranked seventh with a 3.8% gain in employment. New Hanover, N.C., led the nation with a 5.8% gain in employment, and U.S. employment growth was 1.1%

Colorado’s higher minimum wage could explain some of the rise in weekly wages. Tech giants Apple and Google, two tech giants who pay well, are also on a hiring spree in Boulder County.

Aldo Svaldi

