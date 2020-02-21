Boulder attempted murder suspect arrested in Pennsylvania

The suspect in an attempted murder case in Boulder has been located and arrested in Pennsylvania.

Jack Daniel Ulrey was located Thursday in Allentown, Pa., and arrested on suspicion of attempted second-degree murder, second-degree assault and domestic violence, according to a news release from Boulder police.

The Boulder County District Attorney’s Office is working on having Ulrey extradited back to Colorado. Officials credited “a highly collaborative investigative process” between Boulder police, the Boulder County District Attorney’s Office, the Department of Corrections and the U.S. Marshals Service in locating Ulrey.

“I am very proud of the work done by everyone in this case to relentlessly pursue this dangerous criminal and take him into custody,” interim Boulder police Chief Carey Weinheimer said in a statement.

According to police, Ulrey assaulted a woman on Feb. 5 in the 2600 block of Juniper Avenue. The woman was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call 303-441-4374. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit crimeshurt.com.