Boulder County Sheriff’s division chief retires, leaving behind legacy for compassion

Heidi Prentup was more than an expert when it came to communicating with victims of abuse and domestic violence.

Compassionate, yet firm in her quest for answers, Prentup, who served the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, had a knack for building trust with those who needed to know that someone cared about — and, most importantly, believed — them.

After a 30-year tenure with the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, Prentup, 56, retired Jan. 23 as division chief of Support Services. Reflecting on her decision to retire, Prentup said she felt it was the right time. Mike Wagner, who formerly served as a commander for the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, will be replacing Prentup as division chief.

In the years she served, Prentup became the first woman to be promoted to commander and later a division chief of support services. She served as a SWAT team hostage negotiator, a public information officer during the 2013 floods, helped to develop legislation that would protect the elderly and adults with disabilities, and made a positive impact on the lives of domestic violence and child sexual abuse victims.Those who knew Prentup said it is not just her tenacity that will be missed, but her everyday passion for the people she worked with, whether a suspect, fellow officer or crime victim.

Carrie Haverfield, a Boulder County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, said in her five years working with Prentup, she saw how Prentup made a “profound mark” on the department.

“I will miss her energy and commitment in helping others, whether that was her fellow law enforcement officers or the community at large,” Haverfield said.

An early passion for helping others

Prentup, a Boulder native, found her passion for work in law enforcement after she was assaulted as a student at Baseline Junior High. The police officer who took the report was so kind that it left a big impression on a young Prentup.

“That’s when I decided that’s what I wanted to do,” Prentup said.

Prentup was a police cadet while she was a student at Fairview High School. She started her career in law enforcement with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, where she worked for two years and received basic police training. On Jan. 30, 1989, she joined the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office. Prentup served in a variety of capacities, including patrol officer, detective, sergeant, commander and division chief.

“A lot of cops get into police work to knock heads and take names, and I was more on the victim side of it,” Prentup said. “It may sound kind of corny, but I just wanted to see justice for people who had been wronged.”

Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle, who knew Prentup professionally for roughly 30 years, said Prentup’s empathy for people was apparent.

“The thing that is most notable about Heidi is she is a very, very compassionate person,” Pelle said. “She cares a lot about victims, witnesses and cops. She has this career that has been dedicated to victims, particularly to children and abused women.”

In the mid-1990s, Prentup and fellow detectives started the department’s domestic violence unit. Her work involved investigating primarily sexual assaults, domestic violence and child abuse. In 1999, Prentup received the Beth Haynes award, which recognizes those who make a difference in the lives of domestic violence victims.

In 2001, Prentup investigated Donald Alan Temple, a Montessori school co-founder who was accused of molesting children at his school, Mountain Shadows Montessori School. Temple pleaded guilty June 1, 2001, to sexually assaulting a child under 15 while in a position of trust, according to online Colorado court records.

Prentup said the investigation revealed Temple had been abusing children at the school for years. According to the Denver Post, Temple had allegedly hugged, kissed and fondled girls in the classroom, his office and elsewhere in the school.

“I went back and interviewed a lot of kids, now adults, who had been victimized by this guy,” Prentup said. “Through the course of the investigation, I did a meeting with the teachers and a lot of the parents. This guy had befriended the parents. He was a predator and had gotten into their lives so much that they believed in him, over their children. It was devastating for a lot of the kids.”

Temple was sentenced Aug. 31, 2001, to life in prison, records show.

A couple of years after the case, Prentup was vacationing in Hawaii. She and her husband, Steve Prentup, were waiting for a dinner reservation when one of the victims from the incident, who also happened to be there, approached Prentup and asked if she remembered her. The girl went on to explain who she was and thanked Prentup for believing her when no one else would.

“That made my career,” Prentup said. “That’s what it’s about, being an officer.”

Prentup applied that same care and compassion to the people she worked with. As a member of the peer support team, Prentup sought to break stigma around mental health issues and connect her team with resources to help them deal with the tragedy through their work.

“I know more officers who have killed themselves than have been killed in the line of duty,” Prentup said. “That’s really impacting. The stuff that officers see on a daily basis: car accidents, child abuse — the stuff we see changes us. I think it’s great that there’s a lot more acknowledgement for that now. That builds up; every officer has to find a healthy way to unload that.”

Prentup obtained a grant in August through the Colorado Department of Local Affairs that will provide in-house mental health services to deputies starting in the next couple of weeks.

“We have been making a professional available for years, but it meant a trip to Denver,” Pelle said. “To have someone available in Boulder who will come to briefings and will get familiar with people, (hopefully) any kind of stigma or concern will disappear.”

Blazing a trail

As the first woman in the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office to serve as commander starting in 2009 and support services division chief in 2016, Prentup said she hopes to have encouraged other women to be leaders in law enforcement. Looking back on her career, Prentup said the promotion was one of her greatest accomplishments.

Her duties as division chief of support services included managing IT, the records division, communications and the radio shop. This involved supervising dispatch for seven law enforcement agencies and more than 20 fire departments.

Pelle said Prentup was selected for the leadership positions because of her drive and determination. When she started her career with the sheriff’s office, she had a bachelor’s degree in psychology. Prentup continued to advance her education and her career. In 1994, she earned a master’s of management degree from Regis University and in 2011 she completed a 10-week course with the FBI National Academy.

“She went back to school and got a master’s degree,” Pelle said. “She went to the FBI academy. She participated in a lot of projects. She tested well. She earned the job.”

When it came to being a woman in law enforcement, Prentup said she did encounter challenges.

“A lot of times I would wear my uniform, just so that the men knew I was one of them,” Prentup said. “It was a challenge to be respected.”

Prentup believes she overcame this, though, by showing what she could achieve in her daily work and the strides she made for the sheriff’s office overall.

Continuing to help her community

Prentup doesn’t plan on resting too much during her retired days.

She will continue volunteer work she started with the Colorado Fallen Hero Foundation, a nonprofit organization that helps organize memorials for law enforcement officers who have been killed in the line of duty. Prentup has been a board member since 2017. She also organizes the Police Unity Tour, a bicycle ride from New Jersey to Washington that raises money and awareness for officers killed in the line of duty.

Prentup and her husband, Steve Prentup, who is retired from 32 years of service with the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office as a drug task force chief, also run a couples’ retreat, and their work together on this effort will continue, Prentup said.

Reflecting on her legacy, Prentup said she wanted to have made a difference.

“Throughout my career, not only helping victims, I have hopefully helped officers along the way,” Prentup said.