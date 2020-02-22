Boulder County takes aim at second elk herd for possible limited hunting

A second problematic Boulder County elk herd is now being targeted for limited hunting in a management plan released on Friday which could be put to county commissioners for comment next month.

A 36-page draft plan by Boulder County Parks and Open Space to address problems associated with what’s known as the Red Hill elk herd outlines both long-term and short-term strategies, and a “limited public harvest program” — hunting — is a component in both categories.

Strategic culling of the Red Hill Herd, which ranges from the high country through the Heil Valley Ranch area down and across U.S. 36 near Nelson Road between Boulder and Lyons, could start this summer if it gets the green light.

Specifically, the plan proposes an antlerless elk season that would run from Aug. 15 to Oct. 31, Mondays through Saturdays, restricted to selected hunters using only short-range weapons with strict enforcement of buffer areas to protect private landowners in the area.

The Red Hill herd is the second local herd to draw the attention of wildlife officials and open space managers, following in the tracks of the Rabbit Mountain herd which has been subjected to hunting seasons the past three years at Ron Stewart Preserve east of Lyons.

On Friday, the county also issued its updated plan for the Rabbit Mountain herd, which is to continue there for another five years at its current or reduced level, depending on what is needed to reduce that herd to about 70 animals if they are migrating, or 30 if they are not.

As for putting some members of the the Red Hill herd on most wanted posters, figuratively speaking, “I think we will have passionate people on both sides of it,” said Therese Glowacki, resource management division manager for Boulder County Parks and Open Space. “And we want to hear from the public.”

‘Good tool to use’

The Red Hill herd draft plan also calls for targeted hazing during peak migratory periods, and coordinated hunting with adjacent landowners, on both private land and tenants of county open space agricultural properties.

All elements of the county plan have been discussed with Colorado Parks and Wildlife, which will be a partner in its implementation, if it is indeed approved.

“The goal is to reduce habitat damage caused by the elk, try to establish some seasonal movement and get some distribution going, so they aren’t parking there all the time, and also reducing conflicts. So the public harvest program is a good tool to use with that,” said CPW spokesman Jason Clay.

“Comparing it a little bit to the successes we’ve seen on the Rabbit Mountain side, we’re hoping the same could be duplicated there, just reducing the conflicts and the damage being done.”

The Red Hill herd was studied by Colorado Parks and Wildlife and Boulder County from 1997 to 2005, and a new study was launched in 2017 to identify changes and verify patterns in their use of the land.

Recent winter group sizes of more than 200 animals have been recorded south of Nelson Road, and it was discovered that a growing number were not migrating back up to traditional summer rangeland. The established summer resident herd in that area in 2018 was 48. Just one year later, it had swelled to 108.

“Our target is no more than 25 elk in that herd that spend the summer on the plains,” Glowacki said.

Overpasses underpasses

When officials talk about “conflicts” involving the elk, one notable example is car-versus-animal. Since 2005, the Colorado Department of transportation has recorded 256 incidents of cars hitting elk or deer in the Boulder-Lyons corridor. Of those, 35%, or 89, involved elk. The average property damage cost of a wildlife-vehicle collision, according to CDOT, is $3,000.

Accordingly, one of the long-term strategies in the plan released Friday calls for “facilitation of elk movement” between habitats east and west of U.S. 36 through the construction of a wildlife overpass or underpass. In comments last year, one CDOT official had estimated that ideally, it could require as many as 10, at roughly $1 million apiece.

Glowacki envisions something more modest.

“I think one, or a couple, is what I would say would be more realistic,” she said. “The advantage of having county open space on both sides of the highway is that that provides the ownership on both sides. And, with our willingness to work with CDOT, that might eliminate one of the hurdles that they might have to deal with” in bringing an elk crossing to fruition.

A nearby example of what might be done in Boulder County can be found in the in-progress Interstate 25 South Gap Project, an 18-mile stretch between Monument Hill and Castle Rock, which will include four wildlife crossings and deer fencing. Another example is found in Grand County, where car-wildlife crashes on Colo. 9 south of Kremling led to the construction of two wildlife overpass structures, five wildlife underpasses, 10.4 miles of 8-foot-high wildlife exclusion fencing and 61 wildlife escape ramps.

“That stretch (in Boulder County) is identified as one of our priority corridors in the state,” Clay said. “We’re working very closely with CDOT on these different corridors. And once we identify the problem, we can go from there in finding a plan of attack.”

The Red Hill herd plan and a five-year extension of the Rabbit Mountain herd plan will both get an airing by the Parks and Open Space Advisory Committee at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Boulder County Courthouse commissioners’ hearing room, 1325 Pearl St., Boulder. It is to be taken up by county commissioners at the same location at 4:30 p.m. March 30.

Public testimony will be taken at both sessions.

If you go

What: Boulder County Parks and Open Space Advisory Committee discussion of Red Hill and Rabbit Mountain elk herd management plans

When: 6:30 p.m. Thursday

Where: Boulder County commissioners’ hearing room, Boulder County Courthouse, 1325 Pearl St., Boulder

More info: Boco.org/elk