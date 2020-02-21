GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Campus renovations approved by CU regents

Students passing under the Broadway underpass on the University of Colorado Boulder campus. (Camera file photo).
The University of Colorado Boulder will see a number of new construction projects get underway after the system’s Board of Regents approved a slate of funding this month.

CU Boulder’s Engineering Center will receive $32 million in renovations to install “modern, high-performance research laboratories and office space” for computer science, mechanical engineering, electrical engineering and biomedical engineering departments, according to the university.

The renovations are taking place in the building’s north wing and north tower and will also make space for student support services and the college’s Broadening Opportunity through Leadership and Diversity (BOLD) Center.

Other renovations will include a building at 1135 Broadway St., which will house the new Renee Crown Wellness Institute.

Regents also approved giving a 1,399-square-foot strip of land on the east edge of 30th Street to Boulder city officials for transportation improvements, including two bike/pedestrian underpasses.

Katie Langford

