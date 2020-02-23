Photos: CHSAA State Wrestling Championship Matches

DENVER, CO – Lyons High School’s Oran Huff reacts after defeating Cedaredge High School’s Trey Geyer during the 2A 126-pound championship match during the last day of the CHSAA State Wrestling Championships on Saturday at the Pepsi Center in Denver.
DENVER, CO – Broomfield High School’s Darren Green wrestles Pueblo East High School’s Aaden Valdez during the 4A 145-pound championship match during the last day of the CHSAA State Wrestling Championships on Saturday at the Pepsi Center in Denver. Green won the match.
DENVER, CO – Erie High School’s Rudy Lopez celebrates after defeating Pueblo Centennial High School’s Dominic Castro during the 4A 113-pound championship match during the last day of the CHSAA State Wrestling Championships on Saturday at the Pepsi Center in Denver.
DENVER, CO – High School’s wrestles High School’s during the 4A -pound championship match during the last day of the CHSAA State Wrestling Championships on Saturday at the Pepsi Center in Denver.
DENVER, CO – Monarch High School’s Vince Cornella has his hand raised after defeating Pomona High School’s Jakob Romero during a 5A 126-pound championship match during the last day of the CHSAA State Wrestling Championships on Saturday at the Pepsi Center in Denver.
DENVER, CO – Lyons High School’s Oran Huff wrestles Cedaredge High School’s Trey Geyer during the 2A 126-pound championship match during the last day of the CHSAA State Wrestling Championships on Saturday at the Pepsi Center in Denver. Huff won the match.
DENVER, CO – Lyons High School’s Karson Bean wrestles Sedgwick County/ Fleming High School’s Fabian Lopez during the 2A 195-pound championship match during the last day of the CHSAA State Wrestling Championships on Saturday at the Pepsi Center in Denver. Bean lost the match.
DENVER, CO – Lyons High School’s David Gardner loses to John Mall High School’s Wesley VanMatre during the 2A 145-pound championship match during the last day of the CHSAA State Wrestling Championships on Saturday at the Pepsi Center in Denver.
DENVER, CO – Monarch High School’s Nathan Fitzpatrick wrestles Pomona High School’s Gage Bernall during the 5A 160-pound championship match during the last day of the CHSAA State Wrestling Championships on Saturday at the Pepsi Center in Denver. Fitzpatrick lost the match.
DENVER, CO – Broomfield High School fans cheer as Darren Green defeats Pueblo East High School’s Aaden Valdez during the 4A 145-pound championship match during the last day of the CHSAA State Wrestling Championships on Saturday at the Pepsi Center in Denver.
DENVER, CO – Monarch High School’s Vince Cornella wrestles Pomona High School’s Jakob Romero during a 5A 126-pound championship match during the last day of the CHSAA State Wrestling Championships on Saturday at the Pepsi Center in Denver.
DENVER, CO – Legacy High School’s Joey Joiner wrestles Regis Jesuit High School’s Antonio Segura during the 5A 145-pound championship match during the last day of the CHSAA State Wrestling Championships on Saturday at the Pepsi Center in Denver. Joiner lost the match.
DENVER, CO – Erie High School’s Rudy Lopez wrestles Pueblo Centennial High School’s Dominic Castro during the 4A 113-pound championship match during the last day of the CHSAA State Wrestling Championships on Saturday at the Pepsi Center in Denver. Lopez won the match.
DENVER, CO – Broomfield High School’s Bryant Walker shows his emotions after losing to Mesa Ridge High School’s Jared Volcic during the 4A 220-pound championship match during the last day of the CHSAA State Wrestling Championships on Saturday at the Pepsi Center in Denver.
DENVER, CO – Monarch High School’s Nathan Fitzpatrick wrestles Pomona High School’s Gage Bernall during the 5A 160-pound championship match during the last day of the CHSAA State Wrestling Championships on Saturday at the Pepsi Center in Denver. Fitzpatrick lost the match.
DENVER, CO – Thompson Valley High School’s Chase Engelhardt loses to Windsor High School’s Cody Eaton during the 4A 160-pound championship match during the last day of the CHSAA State Wrestling Championships on Saturday at the Pepsi Center in Denver.
DENVER, CO – Broomfield High School’s Darren Green has his hand raised in victory after defeating Pueblo East High School’s Aaden Valdez during the 4A 145-pound championship match during the last day of the CHSAA State Wrestling Championships on Saturday at the Pepsi Center in Denver. Green won the match.
DENVER, CO – Legacy High School’s Joey Joiner wrestles Regis Jesuit High School’s Antonio Segura during the 5A 145-pound championship match during the last day of the CHSAA State Wrestling Championships on Saturday at the Pepsi Center in Denver. Joiner lost the match.
DENVER, CO – Lyons High School’s Oran Huff jumps into his coaches arms after defeating Cedaredge High School’s Trey Geyer during the 2A 126-pound championship match during the last day of the CHSAA State Wrestling Championships on Saturday at the Pepsi Center in Denver.
DENVER, CO – Thompson Valley High School’s Chase Engelhardt wrestles Windsor High School’s Cody Eaton during the 4A 160-pound championship match during the last day of the CHSAA State Wrestling Championships on Saturday at the Pepsi Center in Denver.
DENVER, CO – Lyons High School’s Oran Huff wrestles Cedaredge High School’s Trey Geyer during the 2A 126-pound championship match during the last day of the CHSAA State Wrestling Championships on Saturday at the Pepsi Center in Denver. Huff won the match.
DENVER, CO – Erie High School’s Rudy Lopez has his hand raised after defeating Pueblo Centennial High School’s Dominic Castro during the 4A 113-pound championship match during the last day of the CHSAA State Wrestling Championships on Saturday at the Pepsi Center in Denver.
DENVER, CO – Broomfield High School’s Bryant Walker works a takedown on Mesa Ridge High School’s Jared Volcic during the 4A 220-pound championship match during the last day of the CHSAA State Wrestling Championships on Saturday at the Pepsi Center in Denver. Walker lost the match.
DENVER, CO – Legacy High School’s Joey Joiner wrestles Regis Jesuit High School’s Antonio Segura during the 5A 145-pound championship match during the last day of the CHSAA State Wrestling Championships on Saturday at the Pepsi Center in Denver. Joiner lost the match.
DENVER, CO – Broomfield High School’s Darren Green wrestles Pueblo East High School’s Aaden Valdez during the 4A 145-pound championship match during the last day of the CHSAA State Wrestling Championships on Saturday at the Pepsi Center in Denver. Green won the match.
DENVER, CO – Broomfield High School’s Darren Green wrestles Pueblo East High School’s Aaden Valdez during the 4A 145-pound championship match during the last day of the CHSAA State Wrestling Championships on Saturday at the Pepsi Center in Denver. Green won the match.
DENVER, CO – Erie High School’s Rudy Lopez wrestles Pueblo Centennial High School’s Dominic Castro during the 4A 113-pound championship match during the last day of the CHSAA State Wrestling Championships on Saturday at the Pepsi Center in Denver. Lopez won the match. (Photo by Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)
DENVER, CO – Broomfield High School’s Darren Green wrestles Pueblo East High School’s Aaden Valdez during the 4A 145-pound championship match during the last day of the CHSAA State Wrestling Championships on Saturday at the Pepsi Center in Denver. Green won the match.
DENVER, CO – Broomfield High School’s Bryant Walker tries to pin Mesa Ridge High School’s Jared Volcic during the 4A 220-pound championship match during the last day of the CHSAA State Wrestling Championships on Saturday at the Pepsi Center in Denver.
DENVER, CO – Broomfield High School’s Darren Green wrestles Pueblo East High School’s Aaden Valdez during the 4A 145-pound championship match during the last day of the CHSAA State Wrestling Championships on Saturday at the Pepsi Center in Denver. Green won the match.
Holy Family’s Hunter Branson, left, wrestles Brendan Carroll of The Classical Academy at the state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 in Denver.
Broomfield senior Tyler Carpenter has his hand raised after winning the Class 4A fifth-place match at 285 pounds at the state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 in Denver.
Joey Airola of Boulder looks for an opening to score in his Class 5A fifth-place match at 113 pounds at the state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020.
Grady Funk of Legacy turns Sage Harrison of Poudre to score back points in their consolation semifinal match at 182 pounds in the state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020.
Skyline’s Andrew Sandoval, top, wrestles Cañon City’s Ezavian Ortega in their consolation semifinal match at the 2020 state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 in Denver.
Brayden Engelking of Longmont (top) completes a takedown versus Pueblo West’s Micah Duran in the 152-pound bracket at the 2020 state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020.