Boulder nonprofit beginning effort to purchase community garden, prevent development

A Boulder nonprofit with a deer named Dharma on its board is hoping to raise millions to buy the 5-acre parcel where the animal was born that now serves as a community farm to prevent it from being developed in the future.

Dharma’s Garden, the name of the area off of Garnet Lane, in an unincorporated enclave in north Boulder, is managed by nonprofit Four Kingdom’s Council. Its founders, Tim and Kerry Francis, have been leasing the land for the last six years to run their community supported agriculture growing model, and are now hoping to notch $4.5 million in pledges and donations to purchase it from the family that has long owned the land.

The deer, Dharma, was made an honorary board member after it was born on the land in 2011 “to the wonderment of the kindergarten students next door” at Boulder Waldorf Kindergarten, the Dharma’s Garden website states, and the Francises want to keep the area as an educational spot, where students and volunteers can connect with the land and learn about growing.

“Dharma likes strawberries, so we make sure to plant strawberries,” Kerry Francis said, adding that anytime she and others who grow on the farm see a deer, they wonder if it is the grown-up version of the area’s namesake fawn.

But in all seriousness, both Francises said community members have developed intimate relationships with the land after working in the earth to grow the farm’s vegetables, flowers and herbs.

“It’s become a really meaningful place to a lot of people,” Tim Francis said. “We’ve tried to model the experience around making it a homestead that belongs to the community.”

He said the matriarch of the family that has owned the land recently died, and her survivors have decided it is time to sell the land, but have expressed a willingness to work out a deal with the nonprofit, if it can raise the money to make it a fair price for the survivors.

Tim Francis said a representative of the ownership’s family declined to comment for this story. Boulder County property records show the parcel is owned by a trust associated with Roburta J. Trexler; a July obituary in the Winston-Salem Journal for Trexler names six surviving children of the woman, and one reached by phone declined to comment, directing a reporter to her brother. A voicemail left with the brother was not returned.

If the nonprofit succeeds in purchasing the home, with the Francises recommending to visit savethisfarm.org to learn about the effort and to commit pledges for willing donors, it will develop an application process to allow a party to be selected to live on the home on the land to tend to it, as the couple does now.

“That’s part of the vision is that there be a family living here, a resident caretaker,” Tim Francis said.

Added Kerry: “You develop a different relationship when you live on the land.”

Bobby Alexander, an 18-year-old student at Shining Mountain Waldorf School, has been working on the land for the past several months, and spent some time at Dharma’s Garden Saturday to work on his senior project: a “mobile greenhouse,” a growing facility on wheels that could be pulled between locations.

“It would be a shame if Dharma’s Garden was lost to another mansion,” Alexander said. “What they’re doing is really important. I just feel like there is not much more grounding than being in the dirt and detaching yourself from your thoughts and responsibilities so I hope that continues for more people.”

Tim Francis said he and his wife are willing to have conversations with people considering donating or pledging toward the potential land purchase, and be contacted through the savethisfarm.org website; if the sale fails to go through, Tim Francis said attorneys for the nonprofit have helped set up a system so money would be returned to the people who pledged it.

“Using land in this way has innate value that far outweighs any value from development. It’s the benefit of the community to save little parcels like this,” Tim Francis said.