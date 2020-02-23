February Nature Walk: Do a half-loop at Blue Heron Reservoir where mergansers or a mink may materialize

A wide gravel path, about a mile in length, circles Blue Heron Reservoir at St. Vrain State Park.

The park nestles in the triangle of land between Colo. 119 and Interstate 25 and is bordered on the north by St. Vrain Creek. On the south side of the lake traffic noise is so loud you can barely hear the honking of the hundreds of geese congregating on the pond and in the sky. The south side is also bordered by various commercial activities.

For those reasons, we prefer to walk around the north end of the reservoir, continuing for a short distance on the western leg that veers south. When the noise becomes annoying, we turn back and retrace our route. We always see something different on the return walk. If this trail is too noisy and busy, try the Pelican Pond nature trail, our favorite trail in the park and the subject of our column in February, 2012.

On Jan. 15, both a trumpeter and a tundra swan were reported on Blue Heron Reservoir and continued to be seen in subsequent days. When we arrived a week later, the ranger said she had seen them just the day before. We walked all around the partly frozen pond and drove by the other lakes in the park. No big white birds. But who knows what tomorrow will bring?

Even though we dipped on our target species, there were compensations. A hundred plus common mergansers swam in the open water. Coots waddled about on the diamond-studded ice. A great blue heron perched on a telephone pole, possibly dreaming of starting a future family in the heronry west of the park. And, of course, cackling and Canada geese were everywhere.

Bald eagles, which should be nesting soon, often perch in the trees, and soon ospreys may begin nesting on platforms near the entry. White pelicans have already been reported in southern Colorado. Look for them in a month or so at Pelican Pond where we once saw a mink.

Bullock’s orioles will build their pendulous nests in cottonwoods in the picnic area by mid-May. There’s always something around. According to the eBird database, 188 bird species have been recorded in this birding hotspot.

Coyotes, deer, squirrels, and cottontails also inhabit the park. Eleven ponds contain bluegill, perch, sunfish, largemouth bass, walleye pike, rainbow trout and more; check the brochure for fishing regulations. This park is very popular with fishermen, so go on a weekday to avoid the crowds.

From Longmont take Colo. 119 east. Just before reaching I-25, watch for a small brown sign and turn left onto Road 7 that soon bends east and becomes Road 24 1/2. Stop at the entry station for a brochure, map and to purchase the required Colorado State Parks Pass. The Blue Heron parking area is to the right shortly beyond the station.

Ruth Carol and Glenn Cushman are the authors of Boulder Hiking Trails, published by Graphic Arts Books.