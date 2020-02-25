GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Boulder charities among recipients of $166,000 from B Strong Ride

Whether cyclists chose to embark on the Morning Thunder Mountain Loop or the Countryside Peach Passion route, last year’s participants in B Strong Ride, a cycling event in Boulder, helped to raise $166,000 in funds to support local nonprofits.

During a special event this week at Celestial Seasonings, which sponsors B Strong Ride, event officials donated the funds to three local charities, according to a news release from B Strong Ride.

Boulder Community Health Center for Integrative Care, which provides a range of medical services to cancer patients, was awarded $121,000; the Denver-based George Karl Foundation, which supports numerous charitable causes, was awarded to $25,000; and Camp Kesem at the University of Colorado Boulder, which provides a no-cost camp to children whose family members have been impacted by cancer, was awarded $20,000, the release said.

Tim Collins, the general manager for Celestial Seasonings, presented the check to Boulder Community Health.

“We’re honored by the opportunity to play an active role in our local community and help Boulder-area cancer patients and survivors through our continued title sponsorship of B Strong Ride. We’re already gearing up for the 2020 ride in August,” Collins said in a news release.

This year’s  2020 Celestial Seasonings B Strong Ride is scheduled for Aug. 8. Those interested in finding out more information about B Strong Ride can visit bstrongride.com or email info@bstrongride.com.

Kelsey Hammon

