Boulder police chief finalists pitch community engagement strategies

Finalists for the Boulder police chief job on Monday each tried to sell a vision for how the city’s law enforcement agency could engage the public to better build trust and expedite case solutions.

Boulder’s plans to incorporate a new model for civilian oversight of police internal affairs investigations came up often, with the five candidates explaining to an audience of several dozen at the Boulder Public Library’s main branch how the department could improve with an auditor-monitor official and civilian review panel inspecting complaints against officers.

The candidates also touched on a need to boost department morale, stances on working with federal immigration enforcement and university police agencies and the use of facial recognition technology.

Vying for Boulder’s top cop job are Curtis Johnson, a deputy police chief for Boulder and 26-year veteran of the city’s department; Derrick E. Wood, a 21-year police veteran who leads the largest patrol division for the Philadelphia Police Department; Carey Weinheimer, the current interim police chief for Boulder appointed following Greg Testa’s retirement last year; Jason Lando, a commander for the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police in Pennsylvania with 20 years of experience for that agency; and Maris Herold, who spent 23 years with the Cincinnati Police Department, and was hired as the University of Cincinnati police chief in 2018.

Johnson was first to address the audience, and referred to the work Boulder has done since March last year, when an incident between a now-former policeman and Zayd Atkinson, a black Naropa University student who was repeatedly asked for an identification showing his address while he picked up trash outside his student housing building, made local and national headlines.

The city has since proposed to install an auditor-monitor and a new civilian oversight panel to review investigations of complaints against officers to increase the transparency of Boulder Police Department’s internal affairs.

“The events of last March, the implementation of a new model of police oversight and the search for a new police chief have all created concerns for our employees, and they need to be addressed and worked through,” Johnson said. “I need to build trust and gain the commitment of our employees. … Before I can trust our employees to meaningfully engage the community, they must first trust their police chief.”

Wood said he would to implement de-escalation techniques into officer training, as well as consider programs he saw work in Philadelphia, such as having an advisory council of community members, as well as an equity and inclusion officer that would report directly to the chief.

“Everybody has to get a fair chance, that’s a very important thing for me,” Wood said, adding the public would be included in departmental policy creation. “… We have to be fair the community and also to officers. If you’re not, nothing you do will be successful.”

During questions posed by audience members, Weinheimer differed from Wood slightly on the potential use of facial recognition software, with the Philadelphia policeman saying it is an investigative tool to be used “sparingly”; the question mentioned specifically a new company called Clearview AI increasingly being used by law enforcement and scrutinized by privacy advocates, according to the New York Times, although Wood said he was unfamiliar with Clearview.

“I’m not in favor of active facial recognition usage and monitoring, but I also don’t want us to throw the baby out with the bath water,” Weinheimer said, adding the city currently uses a service to scan faces against mug shots of people who have already been arrested; Clearview can go beyond that ability, comparing images obtained by law enforcement to social media websites and other swaths of the internet. “… I would not support the use of Clearview, and not the use of active facial recognition.”

Lando, along with other candidates, supported continuing the Boulder Police Department’s co-responder program, also known as the Early Diversion, Get Engaged, or EDGE, that sends experts in mental health provision and services with officers on certain calls in an effort to divert people with mental health issues from the criminal justice system.

“I think the police should play a supporting role, but I don’t necessarily know if we should be taking the lead, especially because of some mistrust between people experiencing homelessness and the police,” Lando said. He added that work to boost the department’s community engagement work “cannot be seen as us being soft on crime.”

Herold said her departments in Cincinnati were better off after transitioning to a community oversight model similar to Boulder’s new plan, and added she would ensure the department’s mission statement would be aligned with what officers support.

“I believe the problem across the country with police morale is because police officers do not feel like they are cared for and respected,” Herold said. “… I think that can be changed by all the things I talked about, it’s really putting the bounds of the whole organizational structure into something the community can be proud of and trust and see as legitimate.”

All candidates said their current departments already are “sanctuary cities,” and/or do not provide federal immigration enforcement officials the citizenship status of constituents, and would continue that practice as chief of Boulder police.