Cycling restrictions in Fourmile Canyon Drive lifted

Daytime and weekday cycling restrictions on Fourmile Canyon Drive and Gold Run Road have been lifted, Boulder County officials announced Monday.

Flood recovery-related construction is planned to continue in May when temperatures are expected to be more suitable. The county said cycling restrictions are unlikely to be reinstituted when work resumes. Construction is expected to last into July.

The construction will repair two sections of Fourmile Canyon Drive between Boulder Canyon Drive and Salina Junction. About 1.5 miles of the road were destroyed or damaged by floods in 2013. Remaining work will focus on removing old asphalt and repaving the road as well as revegetation and landscaping, stream restoration, guardrail installation and retaining wall veneers.

Officials said the work will be less intrusive but there will still be trucks and equipment on the road. The road will remain in a construction-related alignment in two sections and will not be at it’s intended full-width. The county recommends using caution when traveling through the canyon.