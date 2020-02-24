GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Hunting groups fighting wolf reintroduction in…

Lifestyles
Outdoors

Hunting groups fighting wolf reintroduction in Colorado, saying “wolves are here”

A wolf, seen in this undated file photo, walks through the snow in Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming. (AP file)
By
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

By Thomas PhippenPost Independent

Wolf reintroduction is on the ballot in Colorado this November, and a prominent hunting group is joining agricultural interests in opposing the measure.

Hunting and outdoor advocacy group Safari Club International recently announced that it raised $140,000 to fight the wolf proposal.

“Wolves are here, they are going to naturally reproduce. They are federally protected, so we just don’t need to add more to the mix,” said Scott Axton, president of the Colorado chapter of the Safari Club.

The opposition’s fundraising so far is dwarfed by the $1.3 million Rocky Mountain Wolf Action Fund spent in 2019 getting the wolf reintroduction proposal on the ballot.

Read more on Post Independent.

The Post Independent

