Suspect in Boulder hostage situation found guilty on all counts

Fidel Jaramillo set for sentencing on April 24, facing up to 32 years in prison

Boulder police officers remove Fidel Jaramillo from a hostage situation Oct. 28, 2018, at Hair Rage International in Boulder. (Camera file photo)
The man accused of taking his wife hostage for two hours at a south Boulder shopping center in 2018 was found guilty on all counts following a five-day trial.

Fidel Jaramillo, 46, was found guilty of second-degree kidnapping, four counts of felony menacing, illegal possession of a weapon and third-degree assault Monday afternoon.

“We would like to recognize the Boulder Police Department for their outstanding response to this hostage situation and being able to bring it to a peaceful resolution,” said Boulder Deputy District Attorney Laura Kinde, who prosecuted the case along with Deputy District Attorney Erica Baasten. “We would also like to thank the jurors for their service.”

Jaramillo is set for sentencing on April 24, and prosecutors said he is facing 10 to 32 years in prison on the kidnapping count.

According to prosecutors, Jaramillo went to his wife’s workplace at Hair Rage International, 633 S. Broadway, in the Table Mesa Shopping Center on Oct. 24, 2018. Police say Jaramillo and his wife had been separated.

Prosecutors said Jaramillo pulled a gun at the salon, telling three other women to get out while keeping his wife inside. Police said Jaramillo kept her there for more than two hours, leading to a standoff situation with police in the shopping center.

Jaramillo eventually surrendered, and police said they found a loaded gun, knives, a baton and a total of 191 bullets on Jaramillo and inside the salon.

Jaramillo’s defense attorney Charles Elliot said during opening arguments last week that Jaramillo was suicidal after dealing with chronic pain and depression and simply went to the salon to say goodbye to his wife. Elliott said Jaramillo did not threaten anybody and that his wife remained in the store willingly to try and talk him down, but after closing arguments Monday morning it took the jury only 90 minutes of deliberation to convict him on all counts.

“This defendant caused terror in the hair salon and our Boulder community,” Boulder District Attorney Michael Dougherty said in a statement. “From the first call to 911, the Boulder Police Department gave their very best to this life-threatening situation. Because of the efforts of the Boulder Police Department, a tragic conclusion was averted.

“Through this verdict, the defendant will be held fully responsible for his actions. I am grateful to our prosecution team for their hard work and their strong commitment to ensuring that justice was done.”

Mitchell Byars

Mitchell Byars has been reporting for the Daily Camera since 2011, covering breaking news and courts. He is originally from Hawaii and enjoys the beach, camping, golf, beer and writing third-person bios about himself that exaggerate how outdoorsy he is.
