Boulder County coroner, sheriff’s office formally rule skier’s death at Eldora an accident

Investigators have confirmed that a skier who died after being airlifted from Eldora Mountain Resort in December sustained the injuries in a crash.

Rodney Smith, 55, was found unconscious on Dec. 30 at the ski resort just outside Nederland and airlifted to Boulder Community Health’s Foothills Hospital, where he died on Jan. 1.

Smith was found near some trees, but no witnesses had been around to see a possible crash, and investigators initially could not rule out a medical issue.

But an autopsy report completed by Dr. Meredith Frank concluded Smith died of blunt force injuries to the neck and trunk, and ruled the manner of death an accident.

Boulder County sheriff’s Division Chief Mike Wagner said following the report detectives also ruled the death an accident and closed the case.

Smith was the owner and president of Boulder-based outdoor food company Backpacker’s Pantry.