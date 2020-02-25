Colorado presidential primary, March 3: 69% of unaffiliated voters return Democratic ballot

Data updated 11:50 a.m. March 3

We’re tracking the ballots returned in Colorado’s presidential primary, which officially takes place March 3. However, ballots were mailed out beginning Feb. 10.

Colorado electorate

Some 40% of Colorado’s 3.4 million active voters are registered as unaffiliated and can vote either a Democratic or Republican ballot. Among those voters registered with a party, there are slightly more Democrats than Republicans. The chart below also notes how many unaffiliated voters expressed a preference for one party ballot over the other.

Returned ballots

The number of Democratic ballots being returned continues to outpace Republican ballots — 134,047 more Democratic ballots have been counted, up from 93,245 yesterday. With 1,311,477 ballots counted, the turnout rate among active voters is 38.1%.

*Includes ballots that have been received but not yet processed

Returned unaffiliated ballots

Most unaffiliated voters received ballots for both the Democratic and Republican primaries and could choose one to return. Of the 332,953 ballots returned by those voters, 69% of them have returned the Democratic ballot.

Demographic breakdown

Voters aged 65-74 have returned the most ballots. Among voters aged 18-54, 133,660 more Democratic ballots have been returned (up from 110,533 yesterday); among voters aged 55 and older, 4,880 more Republican ballots have been returned (down from 21,585 yesterday). Note: 17-year-olds can vote in the primaries if they will turn 18 by the Nov. 3 general election.

Among women, 110,285 more Democratic ballots have been returned (41% higher than Republican ballots returned, up from 34% yesterday), and more Democratic ballots have been returned in all but the oldest age group.

Continuing yesterday’s trend, more men have returned Democratic ballots (18,495, 6.7% higher than Republican ballots returned). Men in the five younger age groups have returned more Democratic ballots.

County breakdown