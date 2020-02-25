GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Longmont CBD firm receives first National…

News
Business

Longmont CBD firm receives first National Animal Supplement Council certification

By | BizWest / Prairie Mountain Media
Treehouse Organics LLC, a Longmont CBD extract maker doing business as Treehouse Hemp, has become the first hemp processor to earn preferred supplier status with the National Animal Supplement Council, according to a company news release.

“Preferred supplier status with the NASC is a monumental achievement for Treehouse and the hemp industry,” Treehouse CEO Jacob Black said in a prepared statement. “Hemp extracts have enormous potential for pets, but protecting animals is the number one priority. Our focus on standardized hemp extracts and supply chain transparency aligns with the mission of the NASC. We’re proud to be recognized as a top tier ingredient provider in animal health.”

Treehouse’s clients include Pampered Pets USA, which makes chewable CBD products for pets.

