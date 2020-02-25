GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Man convicted in south Boulder hostage case taken into custody to await sentencing

Boulder police officers remove Fidel Jaramillo from a hostage situation Oct. 28, 2018, at Hair Rage International in Boulder. (Camera file photo)
By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
Fidel Jaramillo (Boulder County Sheriff’s Office)

The man found guilty Monday on six counts related to a 2018 hostage situation in south Boulder was taken back into custody at the Boulder County Jail to await sentencing in his case.

Fidel Jaramillo, 46, was found guilty of second-degree kidnapping, four counts of felony menacing, illegal possession of a weapon and third-degree assault Monday afternoon.

Jaramillo is set for sentencing on April 24, and prosecutors said he is facing 10 to 32 years in prison on the kidnapping count.

Jaramillo had been out of custody on bond, but second-degree kidnapping with a deadly weapon is one of the charges in Colorado that requires defendants be held without bond after conviction, according to Boulder Senior Deputy District Attorney Laura Kinde.

According to prosecutors, Jaramillo went to his wife’s workplace at Hair Rage International, 633 S. Broadway, in the Table Mesa Shopping Center on Oct. 24, 2018. Police say Jaramillo and his wife had been separated.

Prosecutors said Jaramillo pulled a gun at the salon, telling three other women to get out while keeping his wife inside. Police said Jaramillo kept her there for more than two hours, leading to a standoff situation with police in the shopping center.

Jaramillo eventually surrendered, and police said they found a loaded gun, knives, a baton and a total of 191 bullets on Jaramillo and inside the salon.

Mitchell Byars

Mitchell Byars has been reporting for the Daily Camera since 2011, covering breaking news and courts. He is originally from Hawaii and enjoys the beach, camping, golf, beer and writing third-person bios about himself that exaggerate how outdoorsy he is.
