Boulder County Commissioners award $305,000 in grants to support regenerative agriculture

When Craig Scariot and his wife Chloe Johnson first purchased the old Haas Farm along Airport Road in Longmont, it was little more than dirt.

Four years later, thanks to reintroducing grazing and planting a cover crop each winter, the pastures at SkyPilot Farm are now a thriving ecosystem that supports sheep, cattle, chickens, and pigs, as well as native birds, grasses and insects.

“You could see the difference after just one year and it just continues to get better,” Scariot said while walking his fields on Wednesday morning. “The animals recycle the nutrients without overly disturbing the soil or root structures, which increases water retention and allows the plants to grow without any pesticides or added nutrients. You just have to let nature work and it will.”

By improving the property’s soil health, it also increases the land’s ability to absorb carbon from the atmosphere.

According to the Berkeley Food Institute, forests, croplands, urban trees and organic material in landfills offset 11.5% of America’s 5.2 billion metric tons of carbon emissions. However, U.S. cropland currently only sequesters 8.4 million metric tons of carbon dioxide each year. If soil health was improved, the Berkeley Food Institute estimated the potential for cropland to annually sequester an additional 2% of U.S. carbon emissions.

The problem is employing the kind of regenerative practices used at SkyPilot Farm is expensive, especially for farmers surviving on razor-thin margins. They have to water and pay for a cover crop that isn’t taken to market, purchase and maintain costly equipment, and care for large herds of livestock.

To offset some of these costs, Scariot and Johnson lease their herd of 450 sheep and 16 cows to property owners around the county who want to improve their soil health without having to care for livestock. After the grazing is complete, Scariot and Johnson re-plant the fields with a diverse array of grasses and cover crops.

“It keeps private land in agricultural production that wouldn’t be able to if left unmanaged,” Scariot said. “We started leasing to one 50 acre property and when the neighbors saw what was going on they started leasing and so on. Now our sheep graze about 400 acres in the county. A lot of my clients operate solar farms, others are local vegetable farmers like Red Wagon, others are just environmentally conscious property owners.”

To help Scariot and Johnson expand their operation, the Boulder County Commissioners awarded them a $40,000 grant on Tuesday. With the money, Haas said he will be able to purchase more sheep and electric fencing to manage where they graze, as well as a new water truck, a no-till seed drill, and a mobile pasture shade which helps Haas further dictate where the sheep graze.

As part of a push to study and expand regenerative agricultural practices, the County Commission awarded grants to six other farms. Allocated from the newly created sustainable food and agricultural fund, which is supported by the recently enacted sustainability tax, the grants provided $305,000 to support regenerative agriculture. With funding secured for another 15 years, Tim Broderick, of the Boulder County Office of Sustainability, Climate Action and Resilience, noted this is just the start.

“With 42 applications requesting $2.5 million in the first year we had to prioritize and the screening committee and the commissioners prioritized getting equipment to those who are already doing (regenerative agriculture),” he said. “You can see that these farmers are sort of the backbone of the sustainable agricultural movement in Boulder County, but we have this fund for the next 15 years and in year two, three and four I know (the selection committee) is going to emphasize farmer education, conferences and workshops, on-farm and farmers market infrastructure, as well as sustainable local food and crop production.”

Along with the SkyPilot Farm, the first recipients of the sustainable food and agricultural funds include Ollin Farms, the McCauley Family Farm, Cure Organic Farm, Aspen Moon Farm, Cottonwood Farms and Black Cat Farm.

The $40,000 Ollin Farms received will support five on-farm demonstration areas, known as Project 95, which will include conservation plan implementation, sustainable carbon cycling, community-based learning opportunities, pollinator and bird sanctuaries and ecosystem data collection.

The McCauley Family Farm will use the $40,000 to purchase equipment for starting a multi-species pasture regeneration program, similar to that of SkyPilot Farm.

With the $41,416 grant Cure Organic Farm was awarded, it will purchase equipment and irrigation infrastructure to plant cover crops and windbreaks along the edges of the property that serve to decrease soil erosion. The funds will also go toward fostering a native pollinator habitat to help increase the land’s agro-ecological diversity and improve soil health.

Aspen Moon Farm will use its $55,000 grant, to purchase the equipment needed to double the farm’s cover crop acreage and allow for an estimated 45 tons of heritage grain production, a more sustainable crop for Boulder County’s ecosystem. The farm will also offer on-farm training for local farmers looking to learn how their equipment can be used to improve soil health while producing a sustainable local crop.

The $46,300 awarded to Cottonwood Farms will be used to purchase a no-till drill, a cover crop roller, modifications to its subsoiler, and to convert its row crop planter to no-till so as to minimize soil disturbance, keep the soil covered as much as possible, keep a living root in the ground as long as possible, and add diversity through cover and companion crops.

Black Cat Farm will use its $43,500 grant to test the regenerative agricultural practice of an innovative agricultural growing system new to Boulder County known as pasture cropping. By integrating annual cereal grain or vegetable production with perennial sod fields, pasture cropping promotes maximum plant diversity and as little disturbance to the soil as possible, allowing grain growing to function as part of a truly perennial agricultural system.

As part of receiving a grant, each farmer will also have to monitor the soil’s health and report findings to the county, which it will use to further inform future policies regarding regenerative agriculture.

“We’re going to learn through that process of reporting so we may see some shifts as we go into 2021,” Broderick said. “We’re excited to elevate and spur this movement towards a sustainable food system within Boulder County, the farms are the place to starts but we hope to go beyond that.”