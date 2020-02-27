Boulder resident survey to inquire about community

Boulder residents can share their experiences with housing, jobs, transportation and other community aspects in a city survey.

The survey is part of an economic opportunity study being led by Boulder, Longmont and Broomfield, and the findings will influence how the region prioritizes work on public needs, a Boulder news release said.

It should take less than 15 minutes to complete and can be taken online or in print through March 15.

“This survey is a major component of a broader undertaking to thoroughly assess our housing, community development, and human service needs,” Boulder Community Investment Program Manager Renee Gallegos stated in the release. “The study team will analyze data from a variety of sources about our community, but we believe our residents have a story to tell. We want to hear your housing story. Participating in the survey is a great way for people who live in Boulder to inform how we prioritize and respond to community needs through federally funded programs like the Community Development Block Grant and the Community Services Block Grant.”

To take the survey in English, visit research.net/r/bbl2020, or in Spanish at es.research.net/r/bbl2020s.

Participants will be entered to win a drawing for a $100 Visa gift card. It can also be taken by residents using screen readers or other adaptive devices, the release said. To request assistance with the survey or an alternative format, contact Root Policy Research at hello@rootpolicy.com or 970-880-1415.