Popular to Contrary Opinion: Advice for my younger self

Wow, I’m 40 years old. Honestly, I did not think I’d make it this long. A few giant accidents combined with an alcoholic night out or two should have taken me out ages ago.

If I would have known better, I would have taken better care of myself, but honestly, the only thing I did wrong in my eyes was not read a really important sign, slip, trip and fall.

Well, anyway, I made it to 40. It seems like just yesterday I celebrated my 10th, 13th, 20th, 21st and 30th birthdays. Some of the best life advice I have ever received is, “Remember, age is just a number.”

I wish I could go back in time to give myself some life advice. Maybe it will work for you or your kids now.

Ages 6-9

Make friends with whoever it is and stay friends. I did a fair job of this, but even then I was a bit picky and snotty to kids here and there.

Don’t worry about toys. The He-Man Castle of Grayskull playset is awesome, but not as fun if you don’t have anybody to play with, so make friends. And being friends with girls is OK too.

Ages 10-14

Nobody who matters cares if you can do a pull-up or not.

Honestly, if given the choice to fight in World War III or go back to middle school, I’d happily move to the front lines with a giant target painted on my camouflage. In a few years, karma will catch up with the junior high “cool” guys and, instead of pushing around little kids in hallways, they’ll be pushing around mops in prisons or McDonald’s bathrooms. If they’re lucky.

Ages 15-17

Find teachers who care and take their classes.

You first job should be in a fast-food restaurant. It will teach you a ton about “real life.” Most of all, you should learn that you don’t want to work in fast food.

Life will go on if your dream girl doesn’t say “yes” if you ask her out. You’ll probably forget about her anyway, but at least try.

Ages 18-24

Nobody cares how many beers you can chug or about your GPA.

Nobody gets jobs by slinging résumés anymore. Intern and work your ass off. Maybe your boss knows somebody and can hook you up. Sorry, that’s how it works now. It’s not the 1950s where you can put on a tie and smile, then knock on businesses’ doors.

All the macho “girlfriends are bullshit” talk impresses only your video game friends. Once you land a girlfriend, then life gets a little nicer.

Ages 25-29

If people are more advanced in life, marriage, careers, or whatever, maybe it’s not your time, yet it doesn’t mean you should stop trying. You can always work harder.

Also, don’t dive into shallow lakes.

Age 30

Age is just a number. Half of your friends who married before 25 will be divorced, so you won’t have that on your permanent record.

Try something new. You never know. I wanted to be a published science-fiction author, not an English teacher in Korea. But, I am published and I have a life that allows me to travel and write, so that’s cool.

Keep pushing.