X

Boulder dedication of local artist’s Pearl Street sculpture scheduled

By | slounsberry@prairiemountainmedia.com | Longmont Times-Call
Boulder Office of Arts and Culture is hosting a dedication of the city’s most recently added public art piece 11 a.m. March 6 at the southwest corner of Pearl and 16th streets.

Light refreshments will be served at the free event in celebration of local artist Melanie Yazzie’s “Strength from Within.”

“It is wonderful to have an artwork by an artist of Yazzie’s stature,” said Mark Villarreal, chair of the Boulder Arts Commission. “This piece is from a local, notable artist, and I believe is the first piece from an indigenous artist in Boulder’s public art collection. Her work introduces contemporary art to this location, for the community to interpret and appreciate. On behalf of the Arts Commission, thank you to the anonymous donor for this gift.”

Yazzie is a print maker, painter and sculptor whose work draws on her Diné (Navajo) cultural heritage, and the artist is also a professor of printmaking at University of Colorado with work featured in national and international exhibitions, a city news release said.

The new piece is “about finding a way to trust our instincts and know that we all have hope inside of us,” Yazzie stated in the release. “Hope grows like a garden. We need to just care for it.”

Sam Lounsberry

Sam Lounsberry covers Longmont and the Carbon Valley.
